Andy Cohen reveals that Porsha Williams was almost fired from RHOA

In a new interview, Andy Cohen admitted that Porsha Williams had practically been fired by producers of “The Actual Housewives of Atlanta” after her first season in the present, and explained what she did to get her to give her opinion to change.

Andy CohenThe 51-year-old didn’t hesitate to share some surprising revelations about The Actual Housewives stars when he gave a full interview on The Jenny McCarthy Present on January 31, including one Porsha Williams, 38, and their rocky past with the present of Atlanta. The moderator of Watch What Occours Dwell noted that after Porsha’s first season at RHOA in 2012, the producers of the Bravo collection were not positive about whether they had to keep them up or even debated why they had to let go.

“By the end of Porsha’s first season, she was goodbye and it was just like a day earlier than was introduced, Kordell [Stewart] left her and there was a reasonably healthy dialogue among the producers about whether Porsha would be back at the moment or not, ”Andy Jenny said in the interview. “This was the tip of their first season.”

After expressing her shock by saying “wow”, Jenny went on to explain that Porsha seemed to be recovering and showed that it was worth attending the reunion. “She was up there at this reunion and I was watching her and I said, ‘Oh my god, I left, I said,’ I stand for Porsha, that’s incredible, ‘and he or she has consolidated its place in the present, ”he said. “She gave like a two-minute monologue about who she was and how she would continue her life and that would not describe her and he or she is stronger than this and I always said” Oh my god “. I have this Lady totally underestimated and looked at the place where she is right now.

Andy used Porsha’s first season to make it clear that, despite the fact that you may or may not believe that an individual can stay with one of many actual housewives, you by no means know exactly when they will shock the audience in the final minute and both redeem themselves or let themselves be fired. “It’s eye-catching how the topics change over the course of the season,” he continued. “Even you would say,” oh effective, I don’t expect that person to come back. “

Fortunately, Porsha is now in full swing and has shared some entertaining arguments with some Castmates, in addition to their relationship with Dennis McKinley43. She also fortunately grew up as a father or mother with her daughter Pilar in March 2019 and rarely share unforgettable moments with the dead.

You may be able to see Andy’s full interview with Jenny in the video above.