Andrew Wiggins fits Warriors better than D'Angelo Russell, says Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that Andrew Wiggins is a “better positional fit” for the franchise than D’Angelo Russell.

Russell was taken over by the Warriors in July in a sign-and-trade with the Nets after Kevin Durant’s departure to Brooklyn as a free agency. Golden State then handed the guard over to Minnesota Timberwolves before Thursday’s trading deadline.

In return, the Warriors acquired Wing Wigins, the overall number 1 of 2014, which is expected to eventually complement All-Stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

“We know that Andrew is a better positional fit for us than what D’Angelo was, just because Steph and Klay are coming back next season – hopefully before that, in the case of Steph,” Kerr said.

“So he’s in good athletic position – now it’s a matter of telling Andrew what we like to do here and really trying to influence him over our process and how we like our business and how we can help him get better and how he can help our team get better.

“That is what these coming months are about from a team process, along with helping grow and develop younger players.”

Kerr added: “To be perfectly blunt, the fit was questionable when we signed [Russell]. Nobody asked.

“If you already have Steph and Klay and you add a ball-dominant guard, you can rightly question the fit. That was one of the reasons the trade rumors started before the season started, and I think D’Angelo understood before he signed the contract. “

This season Wiggins scores an average of 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

As for Russell, he has landed with his fourth team in his fifth NBA season. The All-Star will now collaborate with friend Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota.

“I have seen from a distance and up close the ship that Karl has been driving here for years,” Russell said Friday. “Players come and go from here. I suppose they didn’t appreciate the situation here or whatever, but when I looked from a distance, I knew I could help Karl. I’ve never played with a dynamic piglet like him. “

Russell scored an average of 23.6 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game in 2019-20.

