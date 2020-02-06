Andre Iguodala trade analysis: Heat hand veteran huge contract; Grizzly bear silver-plated individual parts

Advertisement

The Heat added Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill in exchange with the Grizzlies on Thursday. Miami has also reportedly signed Iguodala for a two-year contract extension, $ 30 million, with the second year being a team option.

Iguodala was unsuitable for Memphis after being traded for him last summer, and his desire to disrupt some members of the team’s young team earlier this week.

Miami sends Justise Winslow and James Johnson and guards Dion Waiters to the Grizzlies to complete the deal, according to ESPN.

MORE: Rockets gamble on small-ball strategy

This is how trade affects the heat, grizzly bears and the rest of the NBA:

Where does Andre Iguodala fit into the heat rotation?

Miami entered the season and expected Winslow to continue its growth as a point ahead, but he is limited to 11 games and is currently eliminated with a back injury. Iguodala probably fits perfectly in that role as a replacement for Winslow. His skills in ball handling and defensive intensity could potentially be a huge bonus.

The Heat is optimistic, they can be real participants in the Eastern Conference after adding Jimmy Butler, while watching Bam Adebayo appear as an All-Star and get an unexpected defense production from Kendrick Nunn, among others. Iguodala would give the group another ultra-experienced leader for the playoffs, possibly closing the gap with its rivals.

Crowder is another valuable player for the Miami rotation. He can do a little bit of anything on the floor, although his three-point shooting (29.3 percent this year) hinders the amount of realism he can add to the heat. Together with fellow newcomers Iguodala and Hill, and existing bench players Goran Dragic, Tyler Herro, Kelly Olynyk and Derrick Jones Jr., Crowder will be part of one of the deepest teams of the NBA.

What does Andre Iguodala’s contract extension look like?

Iguodala reportedly agreed to a $ 30 million extension for two years as part of the Heat trade for him. Although the team can let Iguodala go without penalty after next season if they choose, the contract still represents a remarkable dollar figure for a 36-year-old who has not played since last June.

With a team option for the 2021-22 season, Iguodala allows the Heat to retain the flexibility of the salary ceiling for a free agency, sources from the competition tell ESPN. If Miami misses on recruiting a max star, Miami is supposed to guarantee $ 15 million per source that season.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

At this point in his career, Iguodala keeps his legs for when it matters most. Given his lack of playing time this season and his need to acclimatize again to the pace of the NBA, fans should not expect much regular seasonal production from him. He had on average 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for Golden State last year.

However, the late season could still bring out the vintage Iggy that Warriors fans fell in love with in the past few campaigns.

Bruh you are a legend @ andre. My husband spent half the season. Spent time with his family. Has promoted his book. His plans after retirement were tightened up and redeemed 😂✊🏾 respect bruh.

– CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) 6 February 2020

Crowder and Hill are ending contracts.

What does Miami give up to get Andre Iguodala?

Aside from the hefty contract for Iguodala, Miami will say goodbye to Winslow, who was elected No. 10 in the 2015 NBA design, and James Johnson and Dion Waiters. If it is healthy, Winslow has flashed promisingly as a defensive stopper who can divide the ball in an attack, but the 23-year-old Duke product would be superfluous with Iguodala in the photo. Johnson and waiters were banned by the heat and do not represent significant losses.

What does the trade mean for Memphis?

The Grizzlies would never play Iguodala at any time this year, so any return would have been satisfactory. The fact that they stood up for a young attacker with potential in Winslow is an exceptionally impressive effect of the market for general manager Zach Kleiman.

Winslow will be used to help build around Yes Morant, Years Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks (who agreed a $ 35 million three-year extension on Wednesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN) while Memphis plans to reach the late season. The attacker could be useful as a bench-ball handler to lead the attack when Morant got off the ground and gained experience in a number of roles in Miami. His health remains a concern, and it is unclear how often he will be available for Memphis.

Winslow already has some friends in his new team – fellow Duke standouts Tyus Jones and Grayson Allen are part of the team. He presented them publicly on social media on Wednesday evening.

Winslow owes $ 13 million next year and has a team option for that prize for the 2021-22 campaign.

Johnson and waiters are signed until next season.

.