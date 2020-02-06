Andre Drummond trade analysis: Why Pistons received so little from Cavs for star center

Advertisement

“Piston’s front office makes enigmatic decision” is the new “chicken crossed” mystery. Going on the other side is the goal, but being destroyed is the most likely result.

Detroit exchanged center Andre Drummond on Thursday for the Cavaliers for … John Henson, Brandon Knight and a pick in the second round.

Advertisement

MORE: Winners and losers of the NBA trade deadline

Although Drummond would probably refuse his $ 28.7 million player option and make a free trip this summer, it was a staggeringly light return for a dual 26-year-old All-Star.

Here is an explanation for why the pistons closed the deal and how they could have approached the situation better.

Why was Andre Drummond’s return so light?

With only a few months on his contract before his player option appears, the value of Drummond was at a low point. A market among contenders never developed for the center, and the only teams allegedly interested in him (Cavs, Hornets, Hawks) tried to sign him again later. Large men who are unable to return to the perimeter to shoot jumpers have recently seen their values ​​drop, as teams give priority to floor clearance and defensive versatility.

Henson and Knight are complete non-factors at this point in their career. Second-round picks almost never produce players who stay with an organization. So the Pistons have almost nothing to show for the best player they’ve set up and actually held since they chose Tayshaun Prince in 2002.

If I have learned anything about the NBA, there are no friends or loyalty. I have given my heart and soul to the Pistons, and to make this happen head-on, I realize even more that this is just a business! I love you Detroit …

– Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) 6 February 2020

Cont … you will always have a special place in my heart! But on to the next @cavs hope you are ready! Let’s close the year well 🦋

– Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) 6 February 2020

How could the pistons have prevented this?

Detroit should have seen the devaluation of Drummond long ago. Even if it had waited until last summer to close a deal, it would probably have been able to get a significant player back.

A realistic picture of this year’s team was that it would be difficult to make the postseason and had little use for their big man. And yes, the pistons are 19-34 and as directionless as they have ever been.

What does the Andre Drummond trade mean for Tristan Thompson?

What makes the addition of the Cavaliers of Drummond so interesting is that it comes when Thompson also approaches a free agency. It seems extremely unlikely that Cleveland will go for both players – they have the same strengths and weaknesses – so it is likely to make a choice as to which player to push for after the close of this season.

That is a fascinating positional battle between Drummond and Thompson during the last 30 games of the campaign. The one who shows the best chemistry with young guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland gets the upper hand.