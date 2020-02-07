Andre Drummond is somehow overwhelmed by trade to Cavs after being in the block

Advertisement

If Andre Drummond was really blinded by his deadline-day trade from the Pistons to the Cavaliers on Thursday, then his extrajudicial awareness is almost zero.

Drummond was shocked – shocked – and appalled that he was sent to a rival division shortly before 3 p.m. ET. The center sent this tweet to let everyone know how upset he was:

Advertisement

If I have learned anything about the NBA, there are no friends or loyalty. I have given my heart and soul to the Pistons, and to make this happen head-on, I realize even more that this is just a business! I love you Detroit …

– Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) 6 February 2020

Some thoughts here:

It may be that the Pistons that are about to be rebuilt did not tell him that the already rebuilt Cavs wanted to buy him and then gamble for the last year of his contract ($ 28.7 million) in July. Deals sometimes come together quickly for a deadline.

NBA TRADE DEADLINE 2020: complete list of completed deals

To say he needed a ‘heads-up’ seems a strange interpretation from the outside.

Unless Drummond completely disconnects the field – and it’s clear he isn’t – he knows the Pistons were shopping him like a fake Rolex in Midtown Manhattan. He almost ended up in Midtown Manhattan because the Knicks were investigating a deal for him. The hawks also made overtures. The Hornets reportedly showed interest. However, nothing has come of those negotiations. The pistons were supposedly driving at a bargain.

Then the Cavs came in with their lowballaan bid of a second round draw and two veteran fillers shortly before the deadline, and the Pistons said “Sold” before the clock struck 3.

A deal could have taken place at any time during the past month. It happened that it was completed at the last possible moment.

Drummond’s next tweet included a pledge of allegiance to Cleveland. He was ready to join his new employer.

Cont … you will always have a special place in my heart! But on to the next @cavs hope you are ready! Let’s close the year well 🦋

– Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) 6 February 2020

The Pistons have actually given Drummond away, but the most important thing for them is that they don’t have to worry that they might pay him $ 28.7 million next season if they adjust the roster again. Drummond should not have been surprised by the move, even if it came without an explicit warning. It was actually weeks in the making. It was, as he acknowledged, just continuing.

.