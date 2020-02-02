Andi Mack Series Finale Sneak Peek: A fateful letter opens a final puzzle

Advertisement

Given the huge shock that Andi Mack has caused in three seasons in the past, today’s collection finale (Disney Channel, 8 / 7c) can be loaded with life-changing revelations.

These findings include whether Andi was accepted into the graphics department or not. However, as you will see in TVLine’s unique clip, this message is randomly intercepted by her well-meaning mother and father.

Andi Mack, who received a GLAAD Media Award and television academy award during his three seasons on the Disney Channel, tells the story of Andi (played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee), an inventive young woman whose life is going in the wrong direction When she learns that her sister Bex (Lilan Bowden) is definitely her mother. The collection created by Terri Minsky (Lizzie McGuire) also shows Joshua Rush and Sofia Wylie as Cyrus and Buffy, Andi’s two greatest buddies; Asher Angel as Jonah, Andi’s first crush; Lauren Tom as Celia, Andi’s grandmother; and Trent Garrett as Bowie, Andi’s organic father – and Bex’s new husband!

The current reward critics often received for boldly dealing with mature storylines that Disney Channel hadn’t explored previously, as well as Cyrus’ private trip to constantly appear as homosexuals to his closed buddies.

