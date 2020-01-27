Anatomy of a lie: how Iran covered the downing of a passenger plane

Advertisement

Published: January 27, 2020 8:52:22 AM

Passenger possessions at the location of the Ukraine International Airlines crash on the outskirts of Tehran on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. (Arash Khamooshi / The New York Times)

Written by Farnaz Fassihi

When the Revolutionary Guard officer saw what he thought was an unknown aircraft near Tehran International Airport in Iran, he had seconds to decide whether to pull the trigger.

Iran had just fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at American troops, the country was very alert to an American counterattack and the Iranian army warned of incoming cruise missiles.

The officer tried to reach the command center for authorization to shoot but could not get through. So he fired an anti-aircraft missile. Then another.

The plane, which turned out to be a Ukrainian jetliner with 176 people on board, crashed and exploded into a fireball. Within a few minutes, the top commanders realized what they had done. And then they started hiding it.

For days they even refused to tell President Hassan Rouhani, whose government publicly denied that the plane had been shot. When they finally told him, he gave them an ultimatum: come clean or he would resign. Only then, 72 hours after the plane crashed, did Iran’s top leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, step in and order the government to acknowledge her fatal mistake.

The New York Times compiled a three-day chronology by conducting interviews with Iranian diplomats, current and former government officials, members of the Guard and people near the inner circle of the supreme leader, and by publishing official public statements and state media reports. to investigate.

TUESDAY

Around midnight on January 7, when Iran was preparing to launch a ballistic missile attack at US military posts in Iraq, senior guard deployed mobile anti-aircraft units around a sensitive military area near Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran.

Iran was on the verge of taking revenge for the American drone attack that killed Iran’s supreme military commander, General Qassem Soleimani, five days earlier in Baghdad, and the army braced itself for an American counterattack. The armed forces had the status “at war”, the highest alarm level. But in a tragic miscalculation, the government continued to allow civilian commercial flights to land and take off from Tehran airport.

General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Air and Space Force of the Guard, later said his units had asked officials in Tehran to close Iranian airspace and abandon all flights in vain.

Iranian officials feared that closing the airport would cause massive panic that war with the US was imminent, members of the guard and other officials told The Times. They also hoped that the presence of passenger aircraft could be a deterrent to an American attack on the airport or nearby military base, turning plano loaders from unsuspecting travelers into human shields.

WEDNESDAY

After Iran’s rocket attack began, the central air defense command issued a warning that American warplanes had taken off from the United Arab Emirates and that cruise missiles had gone off to Iran.

The officer on the rocket launcher near the airport heard the warnings, but did not hear a later message that the cruise missile alarm was a false alarm.

The warning for American war planes may also have been wrong. US military officials said there were no US planes in or near Iranian airspace that night.

When the officer saw the Ukrainian fighter jet, he sought permission to shoot. But he could not communicate with his commanders because the network was disrupted or crashed, Hajizadeh said later.

The officer, who is not publicly identified, fired two missiles, less than 30 seconds apart.

Hajizadeh, who oversaw the attack on the Americans in western Iran, received a phone call with the news. “I called the officials and told them that this happened and it is quite possible that we will hit our own aircraft,” he said later in a statement on television.

By the time Hajizadeh arrived in Tehran, he had informed the top three military commanders of Iran: Maj. Gene. Abdolrahim Mousavi, the commander-in-chief of the army, who is also the leader of the central air defense command; Maj. Gene. Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; and Major General Hossein Salami, Chief of the Guard.

The Guard, an elite force charged with defending Iran’s spiritual rule at home and abroad, is separate from the regular army and responds only to the supreme leader. At the moment the leaders of both soldiers knew the truth.

Hajizadeh advised the generals not to tell air defense units for fear that it would hamper their ability to respond quickly if the US attacked.

“It was for the benefit of our national security, because then our anti-aircraft system would be endangered,” Hajizadeh said in an interview with Iranian news media this week. “The ranks would be suspicious everywhere.”

The military leaders put together a secret commission of inquiry from the air and space forces of the guard, from the air defense of the army and from intelligence services and cyber experts. The committee and the officers involved in the shooting were isolated and ordered no one to speak.

The committee investigated data from the airport, flight path, radar networks and warnings and messages from the rocket operator and the central command. Witnesses – the officer who pulled the trigger, his supervisors and all involved – were interviewed for hours.

The group also investigated the possibility that the US or Israel may have hacked Iran’s defense system or disrupted the air waves.

On Wednesday evening, the committee concluded that the aircraft had been shot due to human error.

“We had no faith in what was happening until sunset around Wednesday,” said Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Guard, later in a televised speech to Parliament. “Our research team then concluded that the aircraft crashed due to human error.”

Khamenei was informed. But they have still not informed the president, other elected officials or the public.

Senior commanders spoke about keeping the shooting secret until the aircraft’s black boxes – flight data and cockpit voice recorders – were investigated and formal aviation investigations completed, according to guard members, diplomats and officials with knowledge of the deliberations. That process could take months, they argued, and it would take time to manage the national and international fallout that would follow when the truth became known.

The government had violently crushed an anti-government uprising in November. But the American murder of Soleimani, followed by the strikes against the US, had turned public opinion around. Iranians were galvanized in a moment of national unity.

Authorities feared that allowing the shooting of the passenger plane would undermine that momentum and cause a new wave of anti-government protests.

“They pleaded to cover it up because they thought the country could no longer cope with a crisis,” said a member of the Guard who, like others interviewed for this article, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. “Ultimately, protecting the Islamic Republic is our ultimate goal, at all costs.”

That evening, the spokesman for the Joint Armed Forces, Brig. Gene. Abolfazl Shekarchi, told Iranian news media that suggestions that rockets hit the plane were “an absolute lie.”

THURSDAY

When Ukrainian investigators arrived in Tehran on Thursday, Western officials publicly said they had evidence that Iran had accidentally shot the plane.

A choir of senior Iranian officials – from the civil aviation director to the main government spokesman – made a statement after rejecting the allegations, reinforcing their claims on state media.

The suggestion that Iran would shoot a passenger plane was a “Western plot,” they said, “psychological warfare” aimed at weakening Iran, just as it had exerted its military muscle against the US.

But privately, government officials were alarmed and wondered if the Western claims were true. Rouhani, himself an experienced military strategist, and his foreign minister, Javad Zarif, diverted phone calls from world leaders and foreign ministers looking for answers. Unaware of what their own army had done, they had nothing to give.

In their own country, the government put pressure on the government to tackle the accusations.

Rouhani tried to call military commanders several times, officials said, but they did not return. Members of his government called their contacts in the army and were told that the allegations were false. Iran’s civil aviation agency is called military officials with similar results.

“Thursday was hectic,” said Ali Rabiei, the government’s spokesperson, later in a press conference. “The government made back-to-back phone calls and contacted the armed forces asking what happened, and the answer to all questions was that no rocket had been fired.”

FRIDAY

On Friday morning, Rabiei issued a statement that the claim that Iran shot the plane was “a big lie.”

A few hours later, the country’s top military commanders called a private meeting and told Rouhani the truth.

According to Rouhani, Rouhani was furious. He demanded that Iran immediately announce that it had made a tragic mistake and would accept the consequences.

The military officials pushed back and argued that the fall-out could destabilize the country.

Rouhani threatened to resign.

Canada, which had the majority of foreign citizens on board, and the US, which had been invited as a homeland of Boeing to investigate the crash, would eventually reveal their evidence, Rouhani said. The damage to Iran’s reputation and public confidence in the government would cause a huge crisis at a time when Iran could no longer bear pressure.

As the impasse escalated, a member of the inner circle of Khamenei informed the highest leader. The Ayatollah sent a message back to the group and ordered the government to prepare a public statement acknowledging what had happened.

Rouhani informed a few senior members of his government. They were rattle.

Rabiei, the government spokesman who had issued a denial just that morning, broke. Abbas Abdi, a prominent critic of Iran’s ecclesiastical establishment, said that when he spoke to Rabiei that night, Rabiei was desperate and cried.

“Everything is a lie,” said Rabiei, according to Abdi. “The whole thing is a lie. What should I do? My honor is gone. “

SATURDAY

At 7 a.m. the army issued a statement admitting that Iran had shot the plane for “human error.”

The unveiling of the bomb did not end the dichotomy within the government. The guard wants to fix the blame on those involved in firing the rockets and that’s done, officials said. The rocket operator and up to ten others have been arrested, but officials have not identified or said they have been charged.

Rouhani has demanded broader accounting, including an investigation into the entire command structure. The guard’s responsibility is, he said, “the first step and must be completed with other steps.” His spokesperson and lawmakers demanded to know why Rouhani was not immediately informed.

Rouhani touched that concern when he made his statement an hour and 15 minutes later. The first line stated that he had heard the conclusion of the investigation committee about the cause of the crash “a few hours ago”.

It was astonishing recognition, recognition that even the nation’s highest elected official was excluded from the truth and that when Iranians and the world turned to the government for answers, lies had been handed out.

“What we thought was news was a lie. What we thought a lie was news, “said Hesamedin Ashna, Rouhani’s top adviser, on Twitter.” Why? Why? Watch out for cover-ups and military rule. “

