Ananya Panday made her debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2, followed by Pati Patni Aur Woh, and delivered amazing performances with both. The actress has received a lot of recognition for her acting skills and has also won numerous debut awards.

Ananya recently attended an awards ceremony in a gorgeous red dress and received an award for best debutante. Ananya experienced an immense fan frenzy and was surrounded by people when she left the venue. Nevertheless, the actress asked her fans for pictures and even clicked on them.

In both films, the actress portrayed complex characters that separated from each other and pulled them out with extreme ease. Ananya even showed her versatility and how she can fit into any figure given her. With promising appearances and the continuation of the So Positive DSR campaign with full force and with a focus on the areas of fashion and drama, Ananya gets better every day.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen next to Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli, which will be released this year, and the second film, whose name is not yet known, but we will see how Ananya shares the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone ,

