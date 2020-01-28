Advertisement

Many in the industry are aware that Bollywood’s new heartbreaker Ananya Panday and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya share a BFF equation. Apparently Shanaya knows Ananya’s moods too well.

Ananya recently posted a number of pictures of herself in a little red dress on Instagram. Buddy Shanaya was in the mood for a bit of a joke, according to the comment she had left on Ananya’s post.

“Should I just post everything? #Mood,” Shanaya commented, jokingly asking if she should share multiple pictures. Ananya replied with a cryptic comment: “Forever mood”.

Have a look here:

Ananya is busy filming Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter for her next film. On the other hand, Shanaya was an assistant director for Gunjan Saxena, the upcoming film by cousin Janhvi Kapoor, and is preparing for the Bollywood launch as a future heroine.

