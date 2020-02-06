Analysis of every deal from 2020 NBA close of trading with Ben Golliver

Advertisement

By: Alex Kennedy |

February 6, 2020

In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast Alex Kennedy is connected to Ben Golliver the Washington Post. They break up every deal from the NBA 2020 trading date, the biggest winners and losers, potential buyout candidates and more. Time stamps are below!

1:35: Alex and Ben discuss their biggest deadline winners.

5:12: Alex and Ben discuss their biggest losers on the deadline.

7:55: Did the Golden State Warriors take the right step to act? D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins and a top three protected 2021 selection for the first round? Alex and Ben discuss whether Golden State should wait, whether there was a better offer in the off-season, what to expect from Minnesota’s new team, and more.

1:50 p.m .: Dissolve the three-team deal that sends Marcus Morris to the Los Angeles Clippers. How much better is Morris doing? And what does this deal mean for the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards?

4:05 pm: Alex and Ben discuss Darren Collisons Options if he decides to make an NBA comeback. If you were Collison, would you sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, or any other team (like the Denver Nuggets or Philadelphia 76ers who showed interest in him)?

8.15pm: The Cleveland Cavaliers added Andre Drummond and they didn’t have to do without the Detroit Pistons much. Alex and Ben discuss the deal, why they like the Cleveland move, and what Detroit thought. They also talk about what this trade says about the development of the NBA.

10:10 pm: Alex and Ben discuss trading with four teams and twelve players between the Atlanta Hawks, the Houston Rockets, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets. You cancel the takeover of Atlanta Clint CapelaAdding of Robert Covington and the Rockets’ decision to become super small.

32.45 p.m .: The Miami Heat acquired Andre Iguodala in a three-team deal with the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves, ways separate Justise Winslow. Dion waiter and James Johnson, The heat added too Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill from business. Alex and Ben discuss Iguodala’s fit in Miami, the $ 30 million two-year extension he signed with Heat, and Memphis’ return for the 36-year-old.

37:25: Alex and Ben go through the rest of the smaller shops that were closed before the deadline and discuss their meaning.

39:25: After the close of trading, the focus shifts to the buyout market. Alex and Ben talk about a number of veterans that could potentially be bought up and what impact they could have on a competing team.

