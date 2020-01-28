An overwhelming majority believe that Scotland has the right to choose indyref2 - Angus Robertson

Advertisement

A new poll shows that more than six out of ten people in Scotland who have expressed a preference believe that it is up to the Scottish Parliament and not Westminster to decide whether to hold a second independence referendum, writes Angus Robertson.

There are only a few days left until Scotland is excluded from the European Union against the will of the people of Scotland. 62 percent of the votes cast in Scotland in the British Brexit referendum should remain in the EU. There is no clearer example of why the UK is inappropriate and does not act in the interest of Scotland.

During the 2014 Scottish Independence referendum campaign, people were told to vote “no” if they wanted to stay in the EU. A majority did just that, but their desires are now being ignored.

Circumstances have changed fundamentally since 2014 and the subsequent elections have given the SNP repeated mandates for an independence referendum to protect Scotland’s place in Europe. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, however, has refused to vote in favor of the Scottish electorate and denies the Scottish government the right to hold a referendum.

This week’s first poll in 2020 made it clear how unpopular the Westminster veto is. A whopping 61 percent of the Scots who expressed their opinion in the poll believe that the Scottish Parliament should decide on a referendum on independence, not Westminster. Survation’s survey for the independent Progress Scotland think tank (which I run) found that not only a large majority of SNP and yes voters agree, but also a significant minority of Labor and no voters.

Another referendum is taking place in Scotland. The task now is to convince those who are open to independence to achieve a “yes” majority.

