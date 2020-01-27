An excessive force trial has been brought against the Arvada police department; man says he was hit repeatedly in the face

Advertisement

ARVADA, Colorado – An Arvada man has filed an excessive force complaint against the Arvada police department, claiming that an officer beat him several times during his arrest.

The trial claims that on February 11, 2018, Travis Cook had an argument with his then girlfriend and the police were called due to the volume of the argument. Based on interviews with witnesses, the police decided to arrest Cook for allegedly assaulting his then girlfriend, whom he was eventually acquitted of.

According to the trial, three Arvada police officers attempted to arrest Cook. Cook says two of the police asked him to get up and Constable Brandon Valdez asked him to sit down. Cook stated that he did not comply with the contradictory orders.

The lawsuit claims that Valdez then began to strike Cook several times in the face. The other officers then threw Cook to the ground, used a taser, and then handcuffed him, according to the trial.

Valdez claimed that Cook nudged him in the chin and that is why he hit Cook several times.

The trial indicates that two witnesses who saw the arrest both testified that Cook had not slept or physically contacted Valdez before Valdez began hitting Cook.

Cook was acquitted of assault and resistance to the arrest. He was found guilty of obstructing a peace officer, according to the trial.

