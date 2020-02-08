An American dies of coronavirus in China when the last charter flights evacuate hundreds of US citizens

Advertisement

WUHAN, China – A US citizen died on Saturday of coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan. This was the first known post-outbreak American death that killed hundreds of people.

The patient was 60 years old and died on Thursday in a local hospital, the US embassy in Beijing said. Out of respect for family privacy, no further details have been disclosed.

The coronavirus surfaced in Wuhan in December, killing 724 people worldwide, particularly in China, where it caught residents at home and paralyzed the world’s second largest economy.

Outside of mainland China, the virus is spread across continents and has infected tens of thousands in 27 countries and areas.

The death of the US citizen was reported hours after the evacuation of hundreds of Wuhan Americans on two flights on Friday. A U.S. State Department official described this as probably the last chartered flight.

After the evacuees arrived in the United States, five people who were staying at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California with coronavirus symptoms were hospitalized, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday. They were taken to an undisclosed hospital with a fever and are isolated because they are undergoing further tests.

Evacuated passengers are quarantined at several other bases, including the Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska.

The first evacuation flight on January 29 had 200 Americans quarantined at March Air Reserve Base in Southern California.

On Wednesday two more flights arrived from Wuhan with a total of 350 passengers. They were quarantined at Travis and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Every evacuee is subject to a 14-day quarantine ordered by the federal government. Those who show symptoms are taken to local hospitals for isolation and treatment.

Thousands quarantined on cruise ships

Passengers are not only trapped at home and in military bases.

Four people on a cruise ship docked in New Jersey were taken to a hospital for coronavirus testing, Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement on Friday.

Another 23 passengers on board the Anthem of the Seas were evaluated and cleared at Bayonne Harbor near New York, Murphy said.

A few relatives got sick, a CDC spokesman said, and health officials decided to test all four family members with great caution. The family was in mainland China, but not in Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located. They have not been to China since January 26, Royal Caribbean said.

The passengers had been on the ship for 12 days and were traveling through the Caribbean. You disembarked on Friday.

“None of the four guests tested by the CDC had clinical signs or symptoms of a coronavirus,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement, adding that one of them had tested positive for flu on board.

Royal Caribbean announced on Saturday that it would wait for the CDC test results to decide whether passengers could board on their next trip. Due to the high volume of testing being performed by the CDC, the results will not be available for another day or two, Royal Caribbean said.

The ship was originally scheduled to start on Friday, but was only delayed on Saturday. The cruise line postponed the departure until at least Monday.

As a result of the outbreak, two US-based cruise companies are banning people with Chinese, Hong Kong, or Macau passports.

More than 7,300 people are quarantined on two cruise ships in Hong Kong and Japan because they were accidentally exposed to the corona virus by infected passengers.

At least 64 people from all over the world tested positive for corona virus on the cruise ship docked in Japan, including 13 Americans.

