Amazon Prime Video announced its plan for the originals they planned this year. One of them is a political thriller titled Tandav, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and directed by Saif Ali Khan. Now we can tell you that Amyra Dastur is also part of the same series.

Amyra also confirms, “Yeah, I’m doing the political thriller that is next to Ali Abbas Zafars. It’s a delicious script that totally amazed me. Saif is one of the best actors we have today and the kind of work He does on a global map. Apart from Saif, the show features some great actors like Sunil Grover, Gauahar Khan and Zeeshan Ayyub, so it was a yes to me from the start because the story is extremely fascinating. ” A source tells us that the show was titled Taandav or Dilli, that the project will remain unnamed from now on.

How did the offer come about? Amyra reveals: “I got a call from Ali Sir’s team and was quite intrigued by it. Then I found out that he wrote it too. It’s about politics in which each of us has an important role to play. Right now, with whatever that happens around us, everyone has it in view and the games that are played in the political world. my knowledge of politics has expanded due to the show. i read the whole season because i am not someone who just wants to read my role I loved the story because people don’t just remember your characters, but the show as a whole. “

She adds: “It is a series of ten episodes in which we all come and go in several episodes. It is a dark gray show that is delicious in every way.”

This is not the first time that she is doing a web show. “I did The Trip before, but the Amazon series will be my first big web show. In fact, I’m doing another with Amazon this year,” she says.

