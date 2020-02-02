Amy Schumer returns to television with the Hulu comedy series Love, Beth

Advertisement

Amy Schumer goes to Hulu. As part of a newly minted first work with the streaming service, Schumer will appear as executive producer, author, director and star in the new comedy sequence Love, Beth, Hulu, which was presented on Friday on the summer press tour by Tv Critics Affiliation ,

Only a few details are known about the 10-part, half-hour comedy, which is expected to premiere in late 2020. Additional government producers include Kim Caramele, Kevin Kane and Endeavor Content.

The character of Beth marks Schumer’s first leading role on the small screen because the fourth season of Inside Amy Schumer was shown in Comedy Central in June 2016. The sketch comedy, which won the Emmy Prize, was by no means formally canceled for its price; As Schumer has defined in a series of tweets, there will only be a pause “for the foreseeable future”.

In the meantime, in addition to HBO’s crashing, Schumer is also a guest on Fox ‘The Simpsons, Household Man and Bob’s Burgers. She is also an Emmy nomination for 2019 for “Excellent Writing for a Selection Particular” for her Netflix comedy “particular Rising”.

Greetings, Beth joins an emerging series of comedies in Hulu that currently include Shrill (with Aidy Bryant), PEN15 (with Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle), Ramy (with Ramy Youssef) and Future Man (with Josh Hutcherson and Eliza Coupe).

Do you see how you fall in love with Schumers Beth? Leave a comment along with your ideas for the comic’s return to television.