Amputation surgeon back to work after both legs are removed

A surgeon who has amputated thousands of limbs during his career is back to work after both legs are removed.

Vascular surgeon Neil Hopper, 43, underwent surgery after becoming seriously ill with sepsis last April.

Hopper, who works at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro, recently performed his first surgery after returning to master his own double amputation.

His first time in a theater was to perform an amputation and was filmed by BBC Inside Out West.

“This is an operation that I have done hundreds of times in my career, so I feel ready, but I am nervous,” he told the program prior to the operation.

Neil Hopper, 43, mastered a double amputation after becoming sick with sepsis (BBC / PA)

The operation went well and the patient is recovering, but Mr. Hopper said he feels different because he knows what will happen to him afterwards.

“This used to be the end of my relationship with my patient, but now I know this is where it actually begins,” he said.

Mr. Hopper fell ill and fell in and out of consciousness when the ambulance crew arrived and complained about sore feet.

“I looked down and I could see that my feet were blue,” he said.

“I woke up after surgery and I couldn’t find out if they had done it or not because I felt that my feet were still there.

“Only when I was doing it a bit more could I look down and remember that the bed clothes were flat where my feet would be.

“I’ve done this operation hundreds, maybe thousands of times. Never knew what it was like. Now I know exactly what it’s like to have one of the operations that I do.”

Now he wants to ensure that all amputated patients have access to the best possible rehabilitation after surgery.

“Over the years, care for patients in the community, especially amputees, has declined,” Hopper said.

“What I didn’t realize was that they had been reduced to below the bare mininum, in other areas it would be a shame what happens to these patients.”

Hopper said it was the gym that saved him (BBC / PA)

Hopper underwent rehabilitation at Thornberry Center in Plymouth, but he had to wait almost two months after leaving the hospital and wants the referrals to be much quicker.

“I have talked to many patients and the most difficult part of their journey is the bit between leaving the hospital and coming here,” he told the BBC.

For Mr. Hopper it was the gym that saved him – and got him back on track and back to work in just six months, but he had to pay privately to see a specialized personal trainer who set ambitious goals for him .

“I certainly felt an acute sense of loss … the thought that I couldn’t go to the beach with my children very easily, the thought of not kicking Harry in the backyard,” Mr. Hopper said.

“These things have suddenly disappeared and there is very little hope of getting them back. I didn’t want to be that person, I wanted to be the man who got up and went on with it.

“If I could do a 5 km ride, I would feel like I made it.”

– BBC Inside Out West will be broadcast on BBC One West on Monday at 7.30 p.m. It will be available on iPlayer later.