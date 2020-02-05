Amoeba Music Announces New Hollywood Location

Advertisement

Amoeba Music is moving this year, but record buyers won’t have to go far.

The owners of the venerable mini-channel announced on Wednesday that Amoeba’s huge Hollywood outpost, America’s largest independent record store, had a new home a few blocks from its current site on Sunset Boulevard. The new site will be located at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Argyle Avenue, on the ground floor of El Centro, a mixed-use residential and commercial complex opposite the Fonda Theater, Pantages Theater and the Hollywood / Vine stop. Red Line, which makes it even easier for subway DJs to bring their vinyl home.

“We have been blown away by the overwhelming outpouring of support from our customers and the Los Angeles community throughout our search for a new home and we are delighted with the next chapter in Amoeba’s history,” said writes Jim Henderson, co-owner of Amoeba Music, in a report. “The search has been long, but we are pleased to announce that we have found the right new home and that we are able to stay in the musical and cinematic heart of Hollywood.”

The Berkeley-based chain opened its Hollywood outlet in 2001, and it immediately became a centerpiece of L.A. musical life. The store hosted concerts for countless acts and a few legends like Paul McCartney. As the streaming era takes hold, the store has diversified its products, but has remained the key place to search the LPs and unload the CD collections.

The owners of Amoeba sold the current site to developers in 2015 for $ 34 million, with a tower of 200 apartments and commercial space to replace the science fiction-inspired building. The final move is expected to take place in the fall of this year.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti added in a statement that “Los Angeles is a creative capital – a place full of dreamers who move and inspire us every day, Amoeba Music reflects the best of this creative spirit, and Angelenos lucky for this beloved culture treasure has found a new home guaranteeing its place in our city for years to come. ”

In a video announcing the new location, the creator Tyler takes fans on a walk in the now empty space. (Warning: the video below contains profanity.)

In a part of Hollywood that quickly turns into towers with high-end hotels and streaming media companies, Amoeba’s survival is a statement that the neighborhood still has room for analog.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZrRMJbdJBs (/ embedded)