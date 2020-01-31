Ammika Harris supports Chris Brown's ex and likes photo of Rihanna on Instagram

Advertisement

Rely on Ammika Harris among Rihanna’s followers! Chris Brown’s wife expressed Rihanna’s latest lingerie look with her seal of approval and sent her a “Like” on her Instagram picture.

RihannaBack on Instagram to promote her latest scorching Savage x Fenty look (see HERE), and Ammika Harris approved. At Ammika, the aim was to show help for the “Umbrella” singer’s lingerie line and the associated attractive picture, even if Ri happened to be there Chris BrownEx-girlfriend. Usually it would not be remarkable if someone liked a picture of Rihanna with beautiful lingerie. However, Chris’ girlfriend (maybe his wife too?) Dropped this amid rumors that the 30-year-old “Eternally” singer hinted that he still had feelings for Ri in a cryptic Instagram submit.

Chris posted a video on his Instagram story on January 28, confirming that he smiled shyly during an interview, saying, “If somebody asks this time, after all, why are you still in?” YOU in love? My ANSWER: BECAUSE TIME IS NOT RELEVANT IF IT IS NECESSARY. “Well, it could possibly be someone. Maybe even Ammika! Technically speaking, there were two who simply greeted the son Aeko Brown did not confirm in November that they are collectively romantic again. The flood of cute children’s films, loving messages and pictures of them that have comparable diamond rings on these fingers can certainly be equated.

The die-hard CB and Rihanna shippers assume, however, that Chris was referring to his unique love – especially since she simply broke up with her long-time friend. Hassan Jameel, Nevertheless, a replenishment near the “No Steerage” singer is informed Hollywood Life EXCLUSIVELY that he perceived the separation as “dangerous timing”. It’s all about Ammika!

“(Chris and Ammika) trying to figure out what problems might be related to them, and throwing Rihanna into the combo ends any likelihood of this understanding,” the delivery said. “The percentages for (coming back) that really take place are very, very low. This ship has sailed and everyone seems to hope that Chris is smart enough to understand that. “