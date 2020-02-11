Advertisement

The actress Esha Deol is now an author. She wrote down her parenting experiences in a book called AmmaMia. Esha went to Twitter to share the news. “#AmmaMia is a mother-to-mother book! Packed with stories, advice and recipes for toddlers, this is my personal journey to becoming a mother, and I hope that she is the best friend for all the new mums out there. @ Penguin India, “she wrote. The book’s foreword was written by experienced actress Jaya Bachchan.

#AmmaMia is a book from one mother to another! Packed with stories, advice, and recipes for toddlers, this is my personal journey to transforming into a mother and I hope that she will serve as the best friend to all the new mums out there. @PenguinIndia Pre-order here – https://t.co/tbDS6G4dwg pic.twitter.com/V3xgQ2100l

– Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol)

February 10, 2020

Your Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa co-star Tusshar Kapoor wishes Esha all the best and tweets: “3 applause for a great person and an even better mother! @Esha_Deol … this is a great new start for you.”

Esha married businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012. They have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya.

