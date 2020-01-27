Amid the fear of the coronavirus, the United States evacuates personnel to Southern California

Advertisement

After two positive diagnoses in Southern California over the weekend, health authorities remain on high alert for further cases of the new coronavirus strain.

A total of 110 people in 26 U.S. states are being screened for possible infection with the deadly strain, a number that is expected to increase, the disease control and prevention centers said.

Five people in the US have tested positive – two in California and one each in Washington, Illinois and Arizona. No new US cases were confirmed overnight, according to a press conference on Monday.

The coronavirus strain has infected over 2,800 people in 16 countries and territories and caused more than 80 deaths since it was discovered in central China late last month. Most cases were reported in Hubei Province, where most of the early victims said they had visited a large seafood and live animal market in the capital, Wuhan. Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Most people who were tested for coronavirus in the United States had recently traveled to Wuhan or had contact with someone who did so, said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

“This virus is not currently spreading in the community in the United States,” she said. For this reason, officials continue to believe that the immediate health risk to the general public in the United States remains low.

Of the two cases in Southern California, one was announced late Friday by Orange County health officials and the second on Saturday by Los Angeles County officials. The Orange County patient was only described as a Wuhan traveler. The LA County patient resides in Wuhan and flew Wednesday via the Los Angeles International Airport on his way back to China.

In LAX, the patient presented as symptomatic in connection with the CDC traveler screening protocol, such as Dr. Muntu Davis, L.A. County Health Officer, said on Monday. The patient is not believed to have left LA airport before being taken to hospital for treatment.

Davis declined to disclose how many people in L.A. County were screened for the new strain of coronavirus.

“We are actively involved in CDC screening in LAX and this number is very dynamic,” he said.

Monday’s CDC press conference came after a leading Chinese health official said the Wuhan coronavirus was contagious during its incubation period before infected patients showed symptoms. This would mean that it could spread more easily than the acute acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) virus that hit Asia in 2003.

Ma Xiaowei, director of the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China, said on Sunday that “running infections” of people who are not seriously ill make it more difficult for the virus to spread, the health commission’s website said. Patients often don’t have a high fever initially and there are many mild cases, he added.

Messonnier said the U.S. health authorities have been informed of these reports, but the CDC has no clear evidence that patients were infectious before the symptoms occurred. However, officials are “very aggressive and very careful” in tracking the contacts of infected patients, she said. So far, the CDC has seen no human-to-human transmission cases in the United States, she said.

Meanwhile, a flight with government employees evacuated from the U.S. consulate in Wuhan due to breakout is scheduled to land in Ontario, California, rather than the San Francisco International Airport as originally announced.

The U.S. State Department charter flight is scheduled to fly from Wuhan Tianhe International Airport to Ontario on Wednesday morning at Chinese time, a State Department representative said on Monday. All travelers are examined for symptoms at the airport before departure, the U.S. State Department said.

The diagnosis of coronavirus coincides with the peak of the US flu season, in which hospitals are already seeing an increase in patients with upper respiratory complaints. It is therefore difficult to say whether more people report such symptoms in the facilities than usual, experts said.

To reduce the risk of transmission, health authorities are demanding that people take the same precautions to avoid spreading other viruses. This includes frequent hand washing, avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth with dirty hands, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and staying away from others when you feel sick.

“In general, these are really your typical recommendations for the flu season,” said Davis. “This information can change as we learn more about this novel virus, and that is exactly what the world’s and regional health authorities are trying to actively understand or confirm.”

Cindy Chang, Times collaborator, contributed to this report.

