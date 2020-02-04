America's Got Expertise: The Champions: Are the Right Acts Coming to the Final?

Advertisement

America’s Got Expertise: The Champions started on Monday with the semi-finals of the second season and finally eliminated half of the remaining 12 acts of the present. Before we get to the results, however, let’s resolve this week’s polluted dozen.

JJ PANTANO | I don’t notice the attraction of this seven-year-old insulting comedian, and the little Australian tyrant hasn’t changed my thoughts and his disgusting semi-final routine. Were his jokes about Heidi Klum’s youthful men who are supposed to be humorous? Or his unimaginative demeanor from Alesha Dixon? I’m frankly at a loss. I know I shouldn’t be fun for kids, but the undeniable fact that he did it with his set without getting a single X confuses me. (I’m also not happy that he’s not an Amy Sedaris character, but I’ll save myself from having the thriller stay for another day.)

TYLER BUTLER FIGUEROA | Right here is a child who deserves our respect. The 12-year-old survivor with the most cancers led us to a surprising violin rendition of Louis Armstrong’s “What a Fantastic World” that made the audience sob. The judges advised him to make a brave decision to deviate from his typical energetic achievements.

MARC SPELMANN (AS ‘X’) | The judges were not entirely enthusiastic about the magician / mentalist’s latest routine, which involved predicting Terry Crews’ solutions to a number of random questions. I agree that it is essentially not a “development” of what Spelmann gave us before, but I will take my hat (mainly out of concern) before any action that is able to feed the reside To enter crews lounge.

DUO FATE | I can’t say a rattling phrase about the athleticism that Kinga Grzeskow and Goncalo Roque showed tonight that was clearly out of this world, but I can say one phrase about the overall presentation: boring. And I’m clearly not alone. “These are all identical hits that we saw earlier,” Howie Mandel advised the couple. Even Dixon admitted in her attempt to defend the acrobats that there had been “some” strikes that she had admitted.

HANS | Overlook the Iowa Caucus sequel that aired during this week’s heyday. The real political second of the night came here when Hans announced his candidacy for season two champion Hasser – who, me? – Hans vowed to rise from the ashes like a phoenix. And although Klum remains his biggest fan, I wouldn’t say that Hans’ efficiency of “Bang Bang” was particularly spectacular than his lackluster rendition of “Juice” in the past few weeks. I recognize its vitality, but screaming and streamers alone don’t make an AGT champion.

DANIA DIAZ | The sorceress went an extra private way this week, drawing inspiration from her late mother, who kept stressing the importance of staying optimistic. What started out as an admittedly pedestrian trick eventually turned into a different feat when the end of Diaz’s routine showed that she predicted that the card Dixon would choose had started earlier than the act at all.

DUO TRANSCEND | Mary Ellen Wolfe and Tyce Nielsen instantly distance themselves from the nightly “duo” by giving us the greatest Showman efficiency (even if the music is a little distracting in some places). In terms of the emission stage, these two raised the bar for methods that I never predicted. As if the acrobatics weren’t enough, a blindfolded Nielsen ended the routine by swinging Wolfe around … while whirling around on curlers. What also?

STRAUSS SNAKE | Since Samara really crawled out of the ring in The Ring, an individual’s entry into a room has made me so unsettled, but that’s to be expected with an action like Serpent, whose physique mainly consists of Play-Doh. I really have the feeling that Dixon summed up his semifinals best: “Every single factor was good. It was humorous and painful to watch at the same time. “(Cowell stated that Serpent didn’t have a” wow problem “this time. Can we really believe the man who gave Boogie Storm a golden buzzer?)

Ryan Niemiller | After confidently stepping onto the stage – supported by Salt-N-Pepa’s “Whatta Man” – the popular comedian started another funny, self-deprecating act. (“I used to have to shave, but I didn’t have 4 hours and half a liter of blood to lose.”) The judges wished him all the best, but agreed that Niemiller’s materials didn’t really feel “up to date”. because it has in previous performances.

ALEXA LAUENBURGER | The only remaining dog act of the season returned to the stage with a routine inspired by Scooby-Doo and Beetlejuice that delighted all four judges from start to finish. “This is the biggest dog act I’ve ever seen!”, Mandel exclaimed on one level, while Dixon only advised her, “I will never get bored with this act.” Even Cowell who needs it has had another golden summer for tonight.

SANDOU TRIO RUSSIAN BAR | These three adrenaline junkies were able to make up for one of their previous mistakes with a blazing, soaring efficiency that captivated the crowd. “You meant entrepreneurially and also increased your sport,” said Dixon, who was accepted by this determined plea from Klum: “You must be one of the six!” You must be.”

MARCELITO POMOY | The performances on Monday ended with another breathtaking expertise from Pomoy, who introduced the home with a one-man duet based on the opera “Time to Say Goodbye”. We’re sure Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman can be impressed … and maybe a little jealous. Mandel advised Pomoy that he had the greatest chance of using this full factor, and I don’t disagree.

OK, time for the results. As soon as the votes of the enormous followers had been counted, the following six acts had been eradicated: Strauss Serpent, JJ Pantano (Phew!), Dania Diaz, Marc Spelmann, Ryan Niemiller and Duo Future.

Congratulations to Hans (how?!), Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Marcelito Pomoy, Alexa Lauenburger, the Sandou Trio Russian Bar and the Duo Transcend. These six profitable deeds will again cause problems for the four Golden Buzzer recipients – Angelina Jordan, Boogie Storm, V. Unbeatable and Silhouettes – the following Monday.

What six (6) files would you have sent this week? Then vote on our voting slip Leave a comment along with your ideas on the episode of America’s Got Expertise: The Champions on Monday.