American women's hockey beats Canada and rewards record-breaking spectators at the Honda Center - Whittier Daily News

Canadian goalkeeper Genevieve Lacasse # 31 blocks a shot by USA striker Kelly Pannek # 12 in the first round of the Rivalry Series hockey game at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday February 8, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star -News / SCNG)

The United States celebrates the championship title after having suddenly defeated Canada with a sudden death during the Rivalry Series hockey game at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday, February 8, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Canadian goalkeeper Genevieve Lacasse # 31 looks back after United States defender Megan Bozek # 9 scored the winning goal in added time at the Rivalry Series hockey game at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The USA wins overtime 4: 3 in sudden death. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

United States striker Dani Cameranes # 24 fights for the puck against Canadian defender Laura Fortino # 8 in the third round of the Rivalry Series hockey game at the Honda Center in Anaheim on February 8, 2020. The United States suddenly wins overtime with 4: 3 death. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)



Defender Megan Bozek # 9 from the USA scored the winner on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Honda Center in Anaheim after Goaltender Genevieve Lacasse # 31 from Canada. The United States suddenly wins overtime with 4: 3 death. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Defender Megan Bozek # 9 of the United States celebrated the winning goal against Canadian striker Genevieve Lacasse (not shown) -3 in sudden death overtime on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Honda Center in Anaheim. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Team striker Monique Lamoureux-Morando # 7 is attacked by her teammates after scoring against Canada in the third round of the Rivalry Series hockey game at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday, February 8, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

United States striker Alex Carpenter # 25 will be molested by defender Erin Ambrose # 23 from Canada in the third round of the Rivalry Series hockey game at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday, February 8, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Forward Kendall Coyne Schofield (U.S. No. 26 fights for the puck against Canada) in the second round of the Rivalry Series hockey game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Honda Center in Anaheim. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

U.S. striker Annie Pankowski # 27 battles for the puck against defender Erin Ambrose # 23 of Canada in the first round of the Rivalry Series hockey game at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday, February 8, 2020 (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena ) Star News (SCNG)

Canada and the United States fight in the second round of the Rivalry Series hockey game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Honda Center in Anaheim. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Canada v USA in the second round of the Rivalry Series hockey game at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday February 8, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)



Canada striker Jessie Eldridge # 55 controls the puck against defenseman Savannah Harmon # 34 of the USA in the second round of the Rivalry Series hockey game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Honda Center in Anaheim (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star) -News / SCNG)

United States striker Hilary Knight # 21 controls the puck against Canada in the first round of the Rivalry Series hockey game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Honda Center in Anaheim. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

US striker Brianna Decker # 14 battles the puck against the boards against Canada in the first round of the Rivalry Series hockey game at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday, February 8, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star News / SCNG)

Canadian striker Blayre Turnbull # 40 battles the puck against American Kendall Coyne Schofield # 26 in the first round of the Rivalry Series hockey game at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Pasadena Star-News ( SCNG)

United States striker Dani Cameranes # 24 (right) celebrates his anniversary as she passed Canadian goalkeeper Genevieve Lacasse # 31 in the first round of the Rivalry Series hockey game at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday, February 8, 2020 , (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News (SCNG)



USA striker Dani Cameranes # 24 celebrated her anniversary when she passed Canadian goalkeeper Genevieve Lacasse # 31 in the first round of the Rivalry Series hockey game at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday, February 8, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News (SCNG)

U.S. striker Kendall Coyne Schofield # 26 fights for the puck against Canada striker Rebecca Johnston # 6 in the first round of the Rivalry Series hockey game at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday, February 8, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News (SCNG)

United States striker Brianna Decker # 14 and teammate Kendall Coyne Schofield # 26 fight for the puck against Canada by Keith Birmingham (Pasadena Star) in the first round of the Rivalry Series hockey game at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday, February 8, 2020 -News / SCNG)

Fans sing USA after scoring against Canada in the first round of the Rivalry Series hockey game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Honda Center in Anaheim. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

United States striker Hilary Knight # 21 reacts after hitting Canada in the first round of the Rivalry Series hockey game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Honda Center in Anaheim. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)



Fans sing USA after scoring against Canada in the first round of the Rivalry Series hockey game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Honda Center in Anaheim. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

ANAHEIM >> Team USA and Team Canada did not disappoint 13,320 at perhaps the largest women’s hockey game in North America this year and the most visited in US history.

This previous record was 10,158 for a game between these two national teams in Detroit in 2002. It was shattered by the 2019-20 Rivalry Series final, which ended in extra time with the United States’ 4-3 win. The USA won the series in total with 4 against 1 games.

Defender Megan Bozek’s power play goal in the 42 seconds after extra time brought a dramatic end to a fast-paced, engaging and highly competitive game.

“The crowd here tonight was incredible, we saw 13,320. Together we break barriers, set records and I think it was worth being admitted tonight, ”said US captain Kendall Coyne Schofield. “It was an excellent hockey game and it’s always nice to be ahead.”

Right winger Hilary Knight and Dani Cameranesi also scored goals for the USA, as did left winger Monique Lamoureux-Morando. Canada scored goals from right winger Jill Saulnier and left winger Loren Gabel and Mélodie Daoust. They were without the injured Marie-Philip Poulin-Nadeau, who is considered by many to be the top player in the sport. Alex Cavallini from Team USA scored 17 out of 20 saves and overtook Canadian Genevié Lacasse, who broke off 26 out of 30 saves.

“The Anaheim Ducks set the tone, they set the market, and they showed the rest of the NHL clubs that you can host and sell a women’s hockey game,” said Coyne Schofield.

In the extension, the USA made full use of its 4v3 powerplay. They caused a mess by getting a shot through Lacasse swaying near the goal line. It was wiped away in a slight aversion to a US goal, but defender Megan Keller retrieved the puck and sent it to Bozek, who tore a shot from the top of the right circle past an unrepaired lacasse.

The US ended regulating a power game and provided a solid chance before the final horn.

With nine minutes to go, Lamoureux-Morando equalized and frenzied the crowd. The timely record was reminiscent of her game at the 2018 Olympic gold medal, which sealed her twin sister Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson with a penalty shoot-out for the USA.

“We were relieved of this momentum in the second period, but we recovered and played against US hockey in the third period,” said Coyne Schofield.

Less than three minutes after the start of the second verse, sales behind the net proved costly because Canada had a two-on-one situation at close range that Daoust easily ended as the leader. Canada would take a 3-2 lead in the second break.

The United States responded less than two minutes after leading Canada and scored a Cameranesi goal. Her short-side wrister caught Lacasse out of her corner to knot the game by two. They would also threaten to close the period, but went into the break indecisively.

The United States had an 8-3 lead on net shots, but Canada took a 2-1 lead late in the first frame. They preferred with 3:28 in the period left off another goal from the rush. Fork plunged down the left wing and shot a shot from the other side that caught Cavallini on the way to the net.

Team Canada ended the game with a time-out before Saulnier conceded the goal 24 seconds after the USA’s first goal.

Team USA got the crowd going early, put themselves under pressure and only hit 2:37. Knight gave Megan Bozek’s shot home and the fans burst out: “We came out to warm up and it rocked,” said Canadian left Sarah Nurse, who starred at the University of Wisconsin. “There was an incredible atmosphere tonight. The games were just as great in Canada and I think they only appeal to people who want to see women’s hockey. “

Players from both the Canadian and US teams have tried to establish a solid, fair professional league in North America. Despite the increasing involvement of the players and the compensation of the national team, it was a tough fight to establish their game as a stable figure in the North American pro-sport landscape.

Nurse who has a cousin in the NHL, the Darnell nurse of the Edmonton Oilers; a cousin in the WNBA, the New York Liberty Kia nurse; and an uncle who played in the NFL, former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb, said support in the athletic community has been strong.

“You know what it takes to be professional. They know all the time, the years and the blood, the sweat and the tears that flow into them. I have friends in the NBA, the NFL and the NHL. They all want us to be successful and they cannot believe that we are not there yet. “Said the nurse.

The triumphant team will be present tomorrow in Carson, where this rivalry will shift from ice to the field. The US football team has already qualified for the Olympic Games, but will continue to compete against its neighbors from the north.

“We relied on them for lots of advice, guidance, and support, and we saw them fill their buildings. It was exciting for us to fill this tonight,” said Coyne Schofield. “Together we are in this fight and in this fight together in the women’s hockey community and the women’s sports community. “