American soldiers fully inform South Korean employees

SEOEL, January 28 (UPI) – The US Army has begun reporting a possible leave to its nearly 9,000 South Korean civilian workers, as a defense-sharing arrangement between Washington and Seoul has still not been resolved.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, United States Forces Korea, the main command for US troops stationed on the Korean peninsula, stated that the remaining funds used from 2019 to pay the salaries of Korean workers were running out.

“Without the continued commitment of the Republic of Korea to distribute the costs of employing our Korean national employees, USFK will soon be using up programmed resources available to pay their salaries and wages,” the statement said. The Republic of Korea is the official name of South Korea.

An administrative leave would commence on 1 April if a new Special Measures Agreement, which covers the costs of maintaining the approximately 28,500 US troops stationed on the peninsula, was not signed, the statement said.

The Army issues a notification 60 days in advance for a possible leave as required by US law.

“USFK attaches great importance to Korean national workforce and their contributions to the RoK-US Alliance and will continue to provide them with timely updates for their preparation for a possible leave,” the statement said.

Seoul and Washington remain trapped because of the cost sharing agreement. US President Donald Trump has reportedly asked for an annual $ 5 billion contribution from South Korea, a more than five-fold increase in the $ 890 million that Seoul paid in 2019.

A sixth round of talks to extend the Special Measures Agreement ended earlier this month in Washington, D.C., without a deal.

US Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris recently told reporters that the United States had already compromised their original figure and said the gap between the two parties was narrowing.

However, administrative officials continue to press Seoul to substantially increase its contribution. Published in a joint publication in the Wall Street Journal On January 16, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper wrote that South Korea “can and must contribute more to its defense.”

In a letter to Pompeo and Esper from Monday, US senators Robert Menendez (DN.J.) and Jack Reed (DR.I.) expressed concern about the expired agreement on special measures, noting that it was “an increasingly diplomatic and military risk on the Peninsula “and calls for a” fair and mutually beneficial burden-sharing agreement that reflects the reality of the 21st century “.

“Our alliance with Korea is crucial to deter opponents, provide stability to the region, shape the environment and provide US troops in the region with leverage that improves the security of our nation, expands our values ​​and prosperity the senators wrote. “Nevertheless, the current negotiating position of the US seems to contradict these key principles and undermine our continued commitment to the Republic of Korea.”

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement after the end of the last round of negotiations that both parties “broadened their mutual understanding and consensus, but confirmed that there are still differences.”

