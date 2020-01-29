American soldiers are repairing remains of plane crash in Afghanistan

Advertisement

By: Reuters | Washington / Kabul |

Updated: January 29, 2020 9:47:52 AM

The wreck of an aircraft is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district in Ghazni province, Afghanistan.

Advertisement

The United States found the remains of two staff members on Tuesday in an American military aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan, American and Afghan officials told Reuters.

On Monday, the US military said an E-11A plane had crashed in Ghazni province, but disputed assertions from the militant Taliban group that they had taken it down.

Earlier on Tuesday, Afghan troops and Taliban hunters collided in a central region where the American military plane crashed when the government tried to reach the wreck site in a Taliban stronghold.

“American troops have found the remains of two employees at the location where an American Bombardier E-11A aircraft crashed in Ghazni province, Afghanistan,” said an American military statement.

The statement said the remains were “treated with dignity and respect by the local Afghan community.”

The armed forces recovered what is presumably the flight data recorder and the destroyed remains of the aircraft.

“The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but there is no evidence that the crash was caused by enemy fire,” the statement added.

An American defense officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that several attempts had been made to find the remains, but they were bothered by the terrain and the weather.

The official said the plane had not carried any other person than the two servants.

Ghazni’s provincial police chief, Khalid Wardak, told Reuters that two bodies were flown in by American troops from the crash site on Tuesday.

The incident came when the Taliban and the United States were in talks to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan.

Trump has long been calling for an end to US involvement in Afghanistan, which began with an American invasion caused by the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks launched by Al Qaeda from Afghanistan then ruled by Taliban.

The wreck of an aircraft is seen after a crash in the Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan on January 27, 2020.

Negotiations between the two parties began in Doha last year, but were interrupted at least twice after Taliban attacks on US military personnel in September and December.

Last week a new round of talks began with the US Special Representative on the Zalmay Khalilzad in Afghanistan, repeatedly meeting with the Taliban chief negotiator, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson, said Afghan troops backed by US military support had attempted to conquer the area around the crashed aircraft and collided with hunters of the Islamic militant group.

The attempt was rejected, he told Reuters, but the Taliban would give a rescue team access to recover bodies from the crash site.

“Taliban hunters on the ground counted six bodies at the scene of the American plane crash,” he said, adding that although there could have been more, the militant group could not be sure, because fire had reduced everything to ashes.

The crashed jet, built by Bombardier Inc., is used to provide communication options at remote locations.

Download the Indian Express app for the latest world news

.

Advertisement