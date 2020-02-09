AMD achieved record sales in the last quarter of 2019

Advertisement

AMD, which is now the hottest hardware manufacturer of current instances, presented the information for the last quarter of 2019. According to AMD, AMD has introduced these record earnings.

Although AMD’s U.S.-based expertise has been in our lives for a long time, it has seen a wonderful rise in 2019. While the company was able to conquer a throne in the heart of buyers with its “Ryzen” collection, processors also met with great interest with its graphics cards. The return of this example to the company was constructive with the increase in financial and inventory values.

AMD released its currency information in the last quarter of 2019 with an announcement. In statements made by AMD, the company said it had $ 2.13 billion in file revenue. AMD introduced that the main problem with this file revenue is the Ryzen capture processors. In fact, this was already evident in the past few months when AMD’s biggest rival Intel officially introduced its loss to AMD.

Ryzen processors transmit AMD file receipts

AMD’s statements also made reference to the final quarter of 2018. A lot with it; AMD made a profit of $ 986 million in the last quarter of 2018. In the last quarter of 2019, income rose to $ 1.66 billion, indicating an increase of about 69 percent a year. Consultants believe that AMD will see an analog increase in 2020.

Financing According to specialists from AMD, total income in 2020 will improve from 28:00 to 30:00 compared to total income in 2019. This can be a clear indication that faces will continue to giggle at AMD. Still, Intel has been the monopoly of commerce over the years and it’s a question of how it will behave.