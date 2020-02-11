Amber Rose shows her charming son Slash, 4 months, in a precious video watch

Advertisement

Amber Rose wished her “little boy” a happy four months in a new model video that she posted on her Instagram account so her legions of followers could see it!

Too sweet! Amber Rose raved about their candy toddler son, slashhow she’s been celebrating 4 months since her little daughter started! In the cute video Amber shared on her Instagram account on February 10, the 36-year-old mother may have heard her say Slash “What” that Amber shares with Alexander “AE” Edwards, 32, with a very deep voice. The four-month-old, who wore a dark blue romper with solid cartoon characters, discovered the whole thing so humorously when he smiled and cooed while lovingly goading his revered mother! “Blissful 4 months, my child, boy,” she said to the clip, along with a child and cardiovascular emojis.

It looks like Amber hasn’t been able to deal with her love and devotion for her candy boy since Slash started! On February 8, Amber, along with her love and little boy, gave an endearing insight into life. AE posed while holding the little guy during the snapshot, and Amber was just so in love with the couple’s solar-kissed snapshot. “#AE pose for a photo with his little boy Slash.” The photo appeared just a few days after Amber put on her “Bash and Slash” brown tattoo – the names of all of her sons, along with the six-year-old Sebastianwhom she shares with her ex Wix Khalifa,

Amber welcomed her second baby on October 11th and couldn’t have been more than happy! AE used his Instagram to share the exciting information with a candy in which Bernstein’s employee gave his new son a young kiss on the forehead. “The world is ours now,” he wrote. “Thank you, Amber Rose, for loving me so much that you put your build to the test. I couldn’t be as robust as you. Smash a rock star. “

From the beginning, Amber has been raving about her cute little boy, who yearns for Amber more and more every day! The proud mother of two couldn’t really be proud of all the boys in her life. As Slash continues to evolve, followers can’t wait to see what Bernstein later shares on their social media!