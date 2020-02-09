Amber Rose shares Snap Of Son Slash, 3 Mos, after getting his name tattooed on her forehead

Advertisement

Amber Rose loves her new son very much! Days after debuting a brand new head tattoo with her son’s name, she released the cutest photo of him!

Amber RoseThe 36-year-old posted the cutest photo of her three-month-old son slashtogether with his father Alexander “AE” EdwardsThe mannequin, who recently debuted a brand new face tattoo with the names of her children, shared the snapshot along with her 19.5 million Instagram followers on February 8. The cute photo was posted on her Instagram story and shows her boyfriend AE holding her son. AE has vibrant, inexperienced hair and flashes his most beautiful pout with the digital camera, while Slash hugs his father’s neck and wears an olive green, inexperienced romper with the hood that protects his little head. It is clear that Amber loves her household loads! A lot for her new tattoo Bash and Slash: Bash to read for her son Sebastian, 6, whom she shares with her former rapper husband Wiz Khalifa, and Slash for his new son, who was born in October 2019.

Followers have loosened emotions about Bernstein’s new facial art. The bold tattoo of the beautiful mannequin may be seen on an Instagram photo she took with a fan. “Holy shit. It’s pretty rickety, ”wrote one supporter while another asked what kind of tattoos she had on her forehead. Others didn’t take the tattoo very well and thought it was a bit much. “Omg plsss let the brow tattoo Amber Rose receive be faux … like Ms. nooo not your face,” learned one tweet. “Amber Rose got two tattoos on her forehead. Pretty ruined face. Impressive. Smh lol ”, one learned.

In both cases, we love these pictures of Bernstein’s upcoming household! The mannequin and her Music Exec friend exchanged sweets about the new child because it was born the week he was born, and we won’t get enough. AE was the first person to announce that Amber gave birth to their first baby on October 10th and in the last 12 months. He shared a photo of him kissing Slash on the forehead while he was in the hospital. After he gave the full identity of his son, which AE partially honors, he wrote in the caption: “The world is ours, now I thank you @amberrose that you love me so much that you bring your body into the world wearing. ” I couldn’t be as robust as you. Smash a rock star, ”said AE, using the purple heart emoji.

Advertisement

Amber was a soldier all the time she was pregnant, suffering from Hyperemesis gravidarum, just like she did with her first baby Sebastian, In the final months of her pregnancy, Amber switched to Instagram to replace her followers on the trip, and described Hyperemesis gravidarum as a situation in pregnant women that causes extreme nausea. Regardless of getting a little sick, Amber stuck to how grateful she was that she had the ability to create life with her body. So incredible!