Amber Rose & Blac Chyna: How They Fixed Their Friendship

Amber Rose and Blac Chyna rejoiced on January 29 when they first publicly supported each other on social media for over 12 months and we EXCLUSIVELY understood why they made friends.

Amber Rose, 36 and Blac ChynaThe 31-year-old gave his supporters a nice shock when they recently helped each other through messages after a long feud on social media. Now we’re examining exactly why they were determined to let go of the drama and embrace as soon as possible. More “Amber and Chyna are similar in many ways and let their robust personalities influence the nature of their friendship. But when it comes down to it, the love they have for each other has by no means disappeared, ”revealed a delivery EXCLUSIVE Hollywood Life, “They missed each other and at the end of the day they realized that their friendship was more important than their joy.”

Amber was the main person who posted a support message to Blac by announcing it when republishing an image confirming that Blac had received therapeutic massage therapy on January 29. thetoxla @thetoxnyc !!! I can’t wait to get my therapy! 😍🔥❤️ “learns your message. Blac responded quickly with a series of coronary heart emojis and followers then responded with pleasure within the feedback.

Although all of this happened a few days ago, Amber and Blac seem to have flared up problems in the past and have played around with each other’s adolescents a few times earlier than they were on social media. “They missed a number of instances and had appointments with their young people,” the delivery said. “Amber and Sebastian [Bernstein’s six-year-old son] went home to Chyna and had a lot of fun with Cairo [Blac’s seven-year-old son] and dream [Blac’s three-year-old daughter] You are actually like sisters and it is as if no time has passed. They have picked up on the place where they left off and do not have to let this happen again. It’s all love. “

Along with the lack and love, it seems to be the birth of Bernstein’s second son slashhelped her and Blac understand in October 2019 that they wanted to fix problems. “Chyna and Amber were friends for a long time, they couldn’t keep annoying each other. It was really the delivery of Bernstein’s son in October that triggered the repair of the fences,” another delivery informed us EXCLUSIVELY as often as they used to be, they are all busy with their lives, but love is there and robust. “

Amber and Blac’s reconciliation takes place after one day having an argument between August and October 2018. They never spoke publicly of not being friends anymore, although Blac no longer presented as much as Amber’s annual SlutWalk – one thing she hasn’t missed in the past – October was a clear sign that one wasn’t between them agreed.