Amazon's premiere of The Boys: Grade It

Superheroes clean sacks of something else in Amazon’s The Boys, the comic adaptation by Supernaturals Eric Kripke. Though they seem sincere and good-natured, the “overpowering” women and men of a league commonly known as “The Seven” are genuinely degenerate, who overeat in every vice and even kill the harmless – and if a common Brooklynite Hughie watches his girlfriend grow As part of the “collateral damage” of the Supers, he decides to do something about it.

In a second we would like to hear what you thought of the collection premiere. But first, a quick look back at Episode 1, "The Title of the Sport".

We are brought to The Seven by two of its members, the Captain America-like Homelander (played by Banshee’s Antony Starr) and the Marvel Girl-ish Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott from Hell on Wheels) as soon as they stop some robbers from financial institutions with their crime of it. In an electronics store in Brooklyn, Hughie (Vinyls Jack Quaid) looks at informational material about the episodes after which he meets up with his girlfriend Robin. They stand on the street and talk about how they want to live together when Hughie is suddenly covered in blood: It is Robins who is useless and in dozens of things after a super-speedster named A-Prepare (Survivor’s Regret’s Jessie) T. Usher ) actually ran over them. A-Prepare pauses for a moment when he realizes what happened, but then he mumbles something about how he can’t stop and runs away as Hughie screams and realizes he’s still holding Robin’s dismembered palms.

In the meantime, in Des Moines, Iowa, a petite blonde named Annie is doing energetic acts – lifting cars, punching brick partitions – and we are quickly taught why. She is an area hero named Starlight, who would like to become a member of the Seven. In her audition, she mentions that she was super-capable right from the start, and then seriously wonders: “Since when have hope and naivety become the same factor? I imply why should you join this company if you don’t want to save the world? That’s all I’ve ever needed. And so I had to be in the seven all the time. “

The seriousness works: she will be given a name that will call her to the New York Metropolis for the big unveiling.

Within the weeks after Robin’s death, Hughie grew angrier. First, he resists A-Prepares insincere excuse for her death. Then he rejects a $ 45,000 proposal to sign a nondisclosure agreement from Vought, the company that, together with The Seven, manages more than 200 superheroes and is the money-printing machine for its feature films, theme parks, and films. Endorsements and many others. So when a dodgy Brit named Billy Butcher (Karl City from Nearly Human) shows up and says he’s an FBI agent who wants to help Hughie kill the Supers? After a short waffle, Hughie is on board.

At Vought’s annual shareholders meeting, a government called Madelyn Stillwell (leaving Las Vegas, Elisabeth Shue) speaks about the company’s desire to have a Vought hero in every American city. Then she introduces an Aquaman-like The Deep (Chace Crawford by Gossip Lady) who explains that The Lamplighter has retired but Stargirl will take his place! The deep then introduces her and he or she seems happy, but a little overwhelmed by all the applause.

Later, The Deep exhibits them in the meeting room of the Seven. “I always turned to the mirror and pretended to be the right place now,” she says, admitting that she always had a crush on him. And when she turns to him … did he pull his pants down and tickle, do we suppose his Tilapia? She is horrified and turns away quickly, but it gets worse: He says that if she doesn’t communicate with him verbally, he will inform anyone who attacked her. And since he is the deputy, they will displace them. We get a brief glimpse of Starlight’s abilities – it seems to have the ability to summon an enormous amount of energy that can shut down light and electronics, and its eyes glow in gold – but ultimately it does. She vomits in the toilet of the headquarters … and receives no sympathy from Queen Maeve, who only advises Starlight not to be so upset.

Starlight takes off her costume and cries on a bench in the park. It looks like Hughie is having lunch on the same bench and when he asks her what’s wrong, they start a dialogue. “Seems I’m not who I thought I was,” she says dejectedly after giving him an inaccurate model of her encounter with The Deep. So Hughie gives her a quick chat and it wakes her up. She introduces herself as Annie sooner than she leaves.

Then Starlight exhibits for their first gathering. Here we see Translucent (which can successfully become invisible) and Black Noir, who have joined Queen Maeve, A-Prepare, The Deep and Homelander. They argue about copyright infringement and the like, and it seems rather ridiculous and petty to those who have promised to protect the planet. Starlight makes The Deep realize, however, that she won’t take anything from his crap anymore.

Hughie later enters Vought’s headquarters at a meeting he insists on (at Butcher’s insistence). He’ll receive a private, albeit half-hearted apology from A-Prepare and report the NDA. At the same time, he planted a beetle on the underside of the conference desk and gave Butcher a direct line to the Supers meeting place. After that, Hughie hopes to be able to help Butcher a little bit, but the Briton thanks him and tells him again that he is available in electronics stores.

That night, after work, Translucent – who saw Hughie plant the beetle – exhibited and started beating up the defenseless employee and asking who he worked for. Thank God for Butcher, who drives his car through the shop’s entrance window on time to keep Hughie from being crushed by a television. After an entertaining fist fight (remember that Translucent is still invisible), Hughie Butcher helps electrocute the Supe … he’ll likely kill him. Oh, and one more factor: Metzger admits that he is not a real Fed. “Then who the hell – okay, are you?!” Yells a tired Hughie.

A Baltimore officer and his younger son were on the fly on a private plane. We had previously seen the officer negotiating with Madelyn about the placement of a superhero in his metropolis. When their value was too high, he performed hardball by increasing the difficulty of something called Link V. While Madelyn mentioned that she wasn’t thinking about what he was talking about, she ultimately lowered the value. However, it didn’t matter: Homelander flew to the person’s plane and set it ablaze with a quick beam from his eyes and moved down.

Now it's your flip. What did you think of the premiere?