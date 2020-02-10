Amazon, Sony skips mobile phone convention for virus

Advertisement

MADRID, Spain – Amazon and Sony announced on Monday, February 10th, that they will stay away from the world’s largest mobile technology show in Barcelona at the end of this month due to concerns about the spread of the novel corona virus.

The heavyweights from the U.S. and Japan have joined a list of companies that include Swedish telecommunications equipment maker Ericsson and South Korean giant LG that will not be attending the annual gathering that takes place from February 24-27 this year.

“Because of the outbreak and ongoing concern about novel corona viruses, Amazon will withdraw from issuing and participating in the Mobile World Congress 2020,” said a statement in Spanish.

In a statement from Sony, it said: “Because we attach great importance to the safety and well-being of our customers, partners, media and employees, we made the difficult decision to withdraw from the exhibition and participation in the MWC 2020 in Barcelona. “

The Japanese group held an internet press conference on February 24 to present their new products.

The MWC is an important date in the calendars of tech companies and typically attracts more than 109,000 people from around the world to see the latest innovations and devices from 2,800 exhibitors.

The mobile phone association GSMA, which is organizing the congress, said on Sunday that it had taken drastic measures this year to alleviate fears that the virus could spread.

To date, more than 40,000 people have been infected and more than 900 have died.

The congress in Barcelona is closed to everyone from the Chinese province of Hubei, where the virus first appeared. Visitors from other parts of China have to show that they were outside the country for two weeks before arriving in Spain.

Chinese technology groups ZTE and Huawei continue to plan to attend, but their representatives must be carefully reviewed.

ZTE’s booth and equipment will be disinfected daily, and all booth staff will come from outside of China, mainly from Europe.

In the meantime, the staff will be on site to measure visitor temperatures.

Spain has not reported a health emergency and so far only two cases of coronavirus have been identified in the country, one in the Canary Islands and one on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca.

“Everything is being done to ensure the peace of mind of the participants,” Barcelona Mayor Jaume Collboni told Antena 3 Television. – Rappler.com