We will help with answers to all Amazon Daily Quiz puzzles during Daily QuizTime between 8 a.m. and noon. This quiz starts every day at 8 a.m. Here are the answers to the Amazon Quiz for Tuesday January 28, 2020. This Amazon Daily Quiz Time Contest Is App Only & Amazon Quiz Question and Answer Start at 8 a.m. and close at 12 a.m. Guys, we will provide answers at Sharp 8.01 am and it is faster than other websites and therefore it will help you to place your answers in the app easily and as quickly as possible. This can increase your chances of winning.

How to participate in the Amazon Daily Quiz January 28, 2020

Download Amazon App from Google Play Store OR Apple Store.

Open and log in to the Amazon app.

Go to the homepage and scroll down. The “Amazon Quiz January 28” banner is displayed. Tap it.

Now tap the Start tab to play the quiz.

Make sure you answer before noon, because today the quiz is no longer valid after noon. .

Amazon Quiz January 28, 2020 Answers Win

Question 1: Which family game has released a ‘non-partisan’ edition this year in the hope of avoiding political arguments?

Ans: – Uno

Question 2: Which country is the host of the current Cricket World Cup 2020 under 19?

Ans: – South Africa

Question 3: After 88 years, does the police of Mumbai take something back to their patrol units?

Ans: – Horses

Question 4: The Annapurna walking circuit falls in which country?

Ans: – Nepal

Question 5: Who named Joaquin Phoenix his favorite actor in a recent acceptance speech at the Screen Actors Guild awards?

Ans: – Heath Ledger

This competition starts on January 28 from 8:00:01 AM. (IST) Until 12:00 pm (IST) (“Competition Period”) To be eligible for the competition, you must register during the competition period or register via an account on the Amazon.In app (“Amazon.In app”). After registering with the Amazon.In app, you can participate by navigating to the page where 5 (five) questions are asked during the entire competition period. Afterwards, if you answer all questions in the Quiz correctly, you are entitled to a Lucky Draw that is performed among participants who have answered that specific question correctly. The draw will be conducted during the competition period for the questions and a total of 1 participant will be selected as the winner by a random draw. The indicated winner (s) is eligible to win “exciting prizes” (hereinafter referred to as “prize (s)”).

