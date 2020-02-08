Amazon is reportedly interested in purchasing WWE Pay-Per-View rights

Advertisement

WWE had a lot of interesting information to discuss in its last quarterly financial report. One thing that Vince McMahon mentioned was the interest in selling rights to their content.

Mr. McMahon said the company could currently have several large streaming network players interested in the company’s content. He said that “majors” “scream” for their content.

There are a few options when it comes to who might be interested in important WWE events. A major player is definitely Amazon, as they have excellent profits but don’t pay taxes.

Steven Muehlhausen of Sporting News reports that a source has told them that Amazon is interested in acquiring the rights to “major PPV events”.

It was not specified whether these rights are exclusive or which events are classified as “major”. Most would assume that Major includes WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, and SummerSlam.

We know this is a very interesting situation, and Vince McMahon said that in the conversations they are dealing with, they are far enough to announce something this quarter.

Source: Jeff Bezos from Amazon has expressed interest in acquiring WWE streaming rights for their major PPV events.

