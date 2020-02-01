Amazon Cancellation Spree: 5 Shows Axed - Which Hurt The Most?

Advertisement

You bit and now Amazon is washing up.

The streamer went a bit like a killing spree on Saturday and canceled 5 sequences together with the young Maya Rudolph-Fred Armisen, the afterlife satire Eternally and the second vital patriot. Amazon has also turned Matthew Weiner’s anthology drama “The Romanoffs”, the podcast-inspired horror gift “Lore”, and the cop drama “Too Previous to Die Younger” by Miles Teller. (TVLine’s helpful Streaming Renewal Scorecard provides the latest renewal / cancellation information.)

Of the 5 cancellations, The Romanoffs is probably the victim with the highest profile. Weiner’s much-touted (and beloved) successor to Mad Males didn’t ring the bell for critics and (apparently) audiences last fall. The ultimate nail in the coffin probably came last week when the sequence started with zero Emmy nominations.

The sequence, written, directed and directed by Weiner and shot on three continents and seven international locations, contained eight different stories / episodes about people who imagine themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family.

Amazon confirmed the 5 rejections on Saturday in its part of Tv Critics Assoc. Summer season press tour.

Which ax is the most damaging? Vote within the ballot, which is discussed in more detail in the feedback section.