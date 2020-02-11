Advertisement

Amazon has decided to calmly take action against books it considers offensive. However, the company’s enforcement of standards appears to be one-sided at best.

The New York Times reported that bookstores on Amazon were prohibited from selling copies of books written by David Duke, a former KKK leader, and George Lincoln Rockwell, founder of the American Nazi party. An unnamed Amazon bookseller, a third party, received a notice from the platform: “Amazon reserves the right to determine whether the content is an acceptable experience.”

However, books like Mein Kampf, Hitler’s memoirs that fit the definition of National Socialist literature, are still available on Amazon. Some of the reviews in this book are even worrying, including one that says, “It’s amazing how smart this man was. Sucks America had to intervene in the banking system and now we are all slaves to the system. “

Other anti-Semitic books that can still be found on Amazon include one of the most anti-Semitic books of all time – the logs of the elders of Zion. This book “outlines an alleged Jewish-Masonic conspiracy for world domination and was almost immediately dismissed as a” fake “not only by the Jewish community but also by most official sources.”

According to The Times, Amazon controls at least two-thirds of book traffic. The rules included in Amazon Help say, “Books for sale on Amazon should provide a positive customer experience. We reserve the right to determine whether content provides a poor customer experience and to remove that content from sale. “

In addition, Amazon reserves the right to access books for “inappropriate content”. In theory, the company will not retrieve books based on what other people find “offensive”, but “inappropriate content” can be interpreted.

Enforcement of this policy is inconsistent. Books promoting Antifa ideas are still available on Amazon. One of these titles is Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook, described as a “how-to for aspiring activists”, and a record of advice from past and present anti-fascist organizers.

While National Socialist literature will most likely not be missing, there are other uses for these books in addition to propaganda. The ban on books can do bad service to history, psychology and other areas of science. Finally, the ban on books removes one page from the book of the Third Reich. Germany banned and burned 12,000 books because they violated National Socialist ideology in 1933.