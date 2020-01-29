Advertisement

Amateurs have captured a new form of the northern lights, researchers have revealed.

The phenomenon of incandescent green lights waving in the night sky, also known as the northern lights, has long captivated the public and experts.

Some have suggested that lights are depicted in prehistoric cave paintings, while the Latin term was coined by astronomer Galileo Galilei.

Aurorae are produced when charged particles, such as electrons, are ejected by the sun and sent to the Earth’s poles by our planet’s magnetic field. There they interact with gases in the atmosphere, including oxygen and nitrogen, increasing the energy of these gases – energy which is then released in the form of light.

“It’s the same thing as neon lights,” said Minna Palmroth, professor of computational space physics at the University of Helsinki. “Basically, we can say that the aurorae are celestial neon lights.”

The northern lights have been seen in many forms, including “silent arches,” spirals and crowns.

But now, thanks to the work of passionate enthusiasts, Palmroth and his colleagues say they have discovered a previously unknown form, a motif which, according to them, resembles sand dunes.

The discovery took place when Palmroth was invited to join a Facebook group for aurora enthusiasts to explain the science behind the different forms of the phenomenon.

“Over the years, I have noticed that I always explain the same thing,” she said, adding that her experience had prompted her to write a book. “It is similar [to] a bird watching book, but instead of birds, you take the aurora forms.”

As part of the project, Palmroth asked the community of scientific citizens to capture images of particular shapes. But there was a riddle. “Some of them asked me” what about these stripes, what shape are they? “”, She explained.

As the motif was apparently new to scientific literature, Palmroth asked citizen scientists to take other images of the dawn. “I was basically sitting on my couch and sending real-time messages to observers saying” take these kinds of pictures “.” The community did not disappoint – the images sent included two shots taken at the same time from different sites in Finland.

This allowed Palmroth and his colleagues to determine the altitude and other aspects of the phenomenon, such as the spacing between the undulations of the “dunes”.

Palmroth said the green color of the screen is produced by excited oxygen, with additional work revealing that its shape is likely due to disturbances in the atmosphere, called gravity waves – these are the same type of ripples. that are formed when a pebble is thrown into a pond. In the atmosphere, however, waves often travel vertically upward – and there are many. This, said Palmroth, offered a clue.

“[The waves] have different frequencies, different wavelengths, different amplitudes and [thus] observing something very uniform, like the dunes, means that there must be an active mechanism that makes them equal” she said.

Palmroth explained that the mechanism could be an unusual event called a mesospheric bore, by which a particular wave is filtered and bent, allowing it to travel horizontally between two layers in the atmosphere.

The phenomenon, she says, is similar to a tidal bore seen in rivers. Palmroth stated that this can happen when, exceptionally, the temperature of a layer of the atmosphere is slightly higher than that of the layers above and below.

The appearance of the dune of dawn, according to the team, is due to the peaks and troughs of wave production in the oxygen density.

“When this inversion layer forms [in] those places where you can also have the dawn, then you can see the dunes,” added Palmroth.

Details of the discovery are published in the journal AGU Advances.

