Amanda Knox gave Lady Gaga an authenticity test on Twitter.

On Thursday, the 33-year-old Gaga tweeted about “Glory is a Prison”, which caused many fans to wonder if she was referring to new music. Knox, 32, actually took the news and reminded the pop star that prison is real. Jail.

“However, I hear you … prison is prison,” Knox tweeted in response to Gaga’s message on Friday.

In 2007 Knox, then an American student, was famously convicted of the brutal murder of her British roommate Meredith Kercher in the Italian city of Perugia. Knox was 22 years old at the time.

She spent 4 years in prison, vehemently proclaiming her innocence. Two convictions were later rejected, but it wasn’t until 2015 that she was officially acquitted.

The convictions of her then friend Raffaele Sollecito were also canceled.

Rudy Guede is serving a 16-year prison sentence for Kercher’s murder. DNA evidence after his bloody fingerprints were found on Kercher’s mattress led to his conviction.

Knox was awarded $ 21,000 in January 2019 after the European Court of Human Rights document dominated that she hadn’t had a good trial.

In tears, she returned to Italy in June 2019 to speak at a judicial session at the College of Modena in northern Italy.

“I’m afraid of being molested, of being caught,” she said. “And I’m concerned that new charges will likely be raised just because I came here to present my model of information.”