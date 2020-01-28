Alyn Smith: It's time to decide which union works best - UK or EU

Advertisement

With the Brexit, those responsible in Great Britain have demonstrated that they do not see Scotland as an equal partner in a joint company, said SNP MP Alyn Smith

It was more like a whimper than a bang. When I was sitting in the House of Commons on Thursday listening to the deputy spokesman reading that Royal Assent had been issued for the dirty right of withdrawal [now Act], I was strangely emotionless. The last national hurdle for our exit from the EU has now been overcome after all the dramatic twists and turns in recent years. The agreement will be discussed and approved by the European Parliament in Brussels next Wednesday. I hope our EU status ends next Friday at 11 p.m.

The fact that it comes into effect at 11:00 p.m. tells you everything you need to know about Brexit and what’s next – the legal moment is midnight, Brussels time.

I will be attending a vigil with Stirling for Europe on Friday evening in Stirling and I am pleased that in the past year numerous events across the country have taken up my request to the European Parliament if we were to be excluded from the EU they would leave a light on so that we could find our way back.

But Friday will not be the end of the matter, make no mistake, the UK is in a serious constitutional crisis that cannot hide the displeasure of the current Downing Street resident. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have officially objected to the law. The House of Lords has tried unsuccessfully to change it, and even Gibraltar has serious doubts about the impact it will have on them. All concerns were ignored. If you ask for consent and continue despite this denial, there is clearly something wrong with the relationship.

So what’s next? February marks an important political hub for both Great Britain and Scotland. Whether good or bad, existentialism is now over – we couldn’t stop Brexit, they “made it” and I’m sorry. Scotland could not have done more. In the referendum in 2016, we voted for 62 percent of the votes, in the Westminster elections in 2017 a majority of the MPs voted for the EU, in the 2019 elections for the EU MPs and in the Westminster elections that have just been passed, we have massive votes for the parties EU voted My party won 80 percent of the seats, and pro-EU LibDems four more. The Scottish Parliament has formally refused to give up leaving the EU, but it is happening anyway. We played according to the rules of the UK and have been widely disregarded at every turn. So much for leading non-resignations and partnering the same.

So our only way back to the EU is independence, and this discussion will, of course, continue to develop if Britain is gripped by the reality of Brexit. Just last week, a MEP from the Brexit party complained that Great Britain will be subject to, but has no influence on, all previous and future EU regulations during the 11-month transition period. Wait until she sees what’s next. The Tories were able to maintain unity on vacant terms like “Brexit means Brexit” and “Let’s sort Brexit”, but the reality is that the entire cancellation agreement covers the exit, and we now have a transition period of 11 months the end of the year to agree on the future relationship. The rock edge is a little further away, but higher and with jagged rocks. Can Scottish students continue to participate in an Erasmus exchange? Maybe, but it will cost us. Will your mobile phone calculate a tear amount in the EU again? Probably. Does your European Health Insurance Card work when you visit the continent? Don’t bet on it. Do we need a visa to enter France? Could be. Are Scottish farmers receiving domestic support to the same extent as under the EU’s common agricultural policy? I’m an idiot. Are food imports becoming more expensive? Maybe. Or will we be flooded with poor quality but cheaper imports, which will get our farmers out of business? Possibly.

All these questions are shamefully still unanswered. I said a long time ago that leaving the EU is absolutely legitimate, but you certainly have a duty to tell people what’s next and what the changes mean. Incredibly, the dysfunctional lower house in which I am now consented without knowing what will come.

So our work continues. I will build the case for independence at home and around the world to prepare for our possible accession to the EU. I will also hold the British government accountable as these real decisions come with real consequences out of the fog. The initially united Tories will fight like ferrets in a poke if these decisions have to be made and justified to the people. I will urge Britain to stay as close as possible to EU standards, but I fear that there are many in the Tory Party who will push in the opposite direction. There really are some of them who are wild-eyed and wanting to burn to create a low-tax, low-spending, mid-Atlantic economy with US social protection, a privatized NHS, and a London financial sector that will look better than Moscow than Frankfurt. It is hardly what many people who voted for Brexit actually wanted, and certainly not what we want in Scotland.

The people of Scotland have a choice, and I appreciate and respect that it is painful and undesirable for many. We have to decide which union is best for us. The European with 450 million inhabitants who has just shown in Ireland what international solidarity looks like in practice, or the British. Britain’s leaders have also shown in recent years that they do not see Scotland as an equal partner in a common company, but as an arrogant region to rule over.

The debate continues and I know that many people are thinking intensely about our best future. This is how we are in the SNP and we have come to the conclusion that independence in Europe offers our best opportunities. The events of the coming year will convince us.

Alyn Smith is SNP MP for Stirling. He was MEP from 2004 to 2019 and is SNP spokesman for international affairs and Europe

