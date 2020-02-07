Altermidya correspondent, 4 human rights defenders arrested in Tacloban

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Altermidya Network correspondent Frenchiemae Cumpio, along with four other human rights defenders in Tacloban, were arrested earlier Friday, February 7, during a joint military and police raid.

The authorities searched the two offices, which were shared by various leftist groups, which led to the arrest of Cumpio, who is also a correspondent with Eastern Vista, and the following:

Marielle Domequil

Alexander Philip Abinguna, Karapatan National Council Member for Eastern Visayas

Mira Legion, bayan

Marissa Cabaljao, spokeswoman for the People’s Surge Network

Cabaljao was arrested along with her one-year-old baby who slept next to her when the police and military forcefully entered her office, Karapatan said in a statement.

Both mother and child and the four activists are detained in the Philippine National Police Department in Palo.

According to a military report, they are said to have raided “identified houses of the communist terrorist group” in Tacloban and arrested the five people for allegedly carrying firearms.

But Karapatan said the weapons and improvised explosive devices that were recovered by the authorities were “planted in the rooms.”

“Today’s arrests and raids should infuriate those who stand for civil liberties and human rights, social justice and lasting peace in the country. We call on all lawyers and communities to defend the rights of defense lawyers against these attacks by the Duterte administration, ”said Karapatan, a human rights group.

Days before the simultaneous arrest, Cumpio Altermidya had informed that she was being persecuted by men who drive motorcycles, who she believes are military goods. Unknown men also patrolled the Eastern Vista office in Tacloban.

On January 31, an unidentified person also visited the Eastern Vista office and reportedly carried a photo of Cumpio and a bouquet of flowers.

Call for release

“We condemn the police and state forces of Leyte for this latest attack on Eastern Vista, our fellow journalist Cumpio, and against the Leyte ethnic groups. We demand their immediate and safe release and we call on the public, this latest attempt, independent media and Silencing and intimidating, condemning human rights defenders, ”said Altermidya.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said that Cumpio’s arrest “is clearly part of the government’s action against these alleged communist fronts, but also against the critical media, the mainstream and the alternative.”

NUJP also said that Cumpio’s arrest commemorates the case of Anne Krueger, a local journalist for Negros-based alternative media company Paghimud-os.

Krueger reported on extrajudicial killings in Negros and was one of the 50 arrested in November 2019 while raiding offices of several rights organizations on the island.

“Since last year, the government has not bothered to hide the fact that critical media has been added to its list of” enemies of the state, “added NUJP.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s government has long been known for its crackdown on journalists, media groups and human rights organizations. (READ: 2019: Lawlessness in the Philippines under Duterte)

The Philippine College (CEGP) editor said the arrest reflected Duterte’s desperation to end those who criticize his government.

“Duterte and his police and military are so obsessed with ending the communist armed conflict and overzealous to call everyone recruiters, sympathizers, and collaborators. This happens while they are mother and indifferent to the widespread unemployment and low-level problems Wages remain and lack of access to education and health services, ”said CEGP President Daryl Angelo Baybado.

UP Visayas Tacloban’s student publication, UP Vista Online, also released a statement calling for the immediate publication of Cumpio and the four others.

“UP Vista vehemently condemns this obvious violation of freedom of expression. Journalists and activists should not be subjected to repressive acts to silence calls and criticism of the government’s fascist and tyrannical state policies, ”the group said in a statement.

Cumpio is the former editor-in-chief of UP Vista and former coordinator of CEGP in Eastern Visayas.

This was also confirmed by the alliance of UP student councils.

“We demand the immediate release of those illegally arrested this morning. We condemn this work of terror in the face of undeclared martial law in the country, ”said UP Rises Against Tyranny and Dictatorship.

The group will protest on Friday February 7th at 5pm in the Vinzons Hall in UP Diliman.

Media monitor Freedom of the media, freedom for all The number of attacks and threats by the network against journalists since Duterte took office on December 5, 2019 was 154. Of these, 69 had “related state agents” as perpetrators.

In July 2019, the United Nations Human Rights Council adopted a resolution mandating UN chief Michelle Bachelet to write a comprehensive report on the situation in the Philippines.

The prosecution of the International Criminal Court is currently conducting a preliminary investigation into the human rights situation in the Philippines and is expected to make a recommendation later this year. – Rappler.com