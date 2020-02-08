Almost two weeks after the Kobe Bryant accident investigation, foggy weather is a determining factor

Advertisement

The official cause of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash is likely to be months away. But the latest report from the National Transportation Safety Board continues to suggest more attention to cloudy conditions and poor visibility as the main factor.

The preliminary report found no evidence of engine failure before the accident, focusing in detail on weather conditions. The NTSB noted that videos and photos from the public “represent fog and low clouds obscuring the hilltops”. The preliminary report noted several times that the pilot had difficulty with a low cloud ceiling.

The report included several photos, including one showing the helicopter flying in cloudy conditions shortly before hitting a hill in Calabasas.

The wreckage of the January 26 helicopter crash in which Kobe Bryant and eight others were killed.



Investigators had asked the public for pictures of the weather at the time of the morning crash of January 26, and some of it was released on Friday. Witnesses said visibility was very poor when they heard the helicopter click into the hill.

A witness on a mountain bike trail told investigators that the area was “surrounded by mist” and that he heard the sound of a helicopter and saw a blue and white helicopter emerge from the clouds, passing from left to right .

“He judged that he was moving fast, moving on a forward and downward trajectory. He started to roll to the left so that he could see his stomach. He observed it for 1 to 2 seconds, before it hit the ground about 50 feet below its position, “the report said.

The 1991 Sikorsky S-76B transported parents, coaches and players to a youth basketball game at Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks. The other eight people who died in the crash were the 13-year-old daughter of Bryant, Gianna; Christina Mauser; Payton and Sarah Chester; John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; with the pilot Ara Zobayan.

The helicopter crash site.



Other questions remain unanswered, including the reason for the pilot’s choices in the last chaotic moments of the flight.

NTSB member Jennifer Homendy said last week that the helicopter, which did not have a terrain warning system, was 2,300 feet away when it lost communication with air traffic controllers. The helicopter was descending at over 2,000 feet per minute at the time of impact.

According to the new NTSB report, eight seconds after that, the helicopter descended with a rate of descent “increasing to over 4,000 feet per minute” and ground speed reached approximately 184 mph at impact.

The helicopter struck the hill at an altitude of 1,085 feet, approximately 20 to 30 feet below an outcrop. Even if the pilot had been able to fly over the top of the hill, he would have faced new dangers, officials said.

Helicopter pilots and crash experts have suggested that the crash shows telltale signs of a pilot who became spatially disoriented in the clouds in the moments before the fatal impact on the foggy hill.