All the Canadian brands we want Meghan Markle to wear

Photography via Daniel Leal-Olivas / Getty

Markoo and Jenny Bird are some of the labels that we would like to see added to her Canadian designer wardrobe.

It’s no secret that the Duchess of Sussex loves Canadian fashion, having worn Sentaler, Soia and Kyo, Mackage, Aritzia and more in recent years. After recently learning that she and Harry had moved to Canada, we suspect that her penchant for local labels will only grow.

With no shortage of talent in the country, we have brought together 11 Canadian brands that we would like to see Markle add to his wardrobe.

Decade Studio

This Vancouver team uses fully repairable and recyclable cotton denim to make jeans. Now that Markle is no longer obliged to follow the royal dress code, which limits the wearing of jeans to only the most casual outings, we will be on the lookout to see if Markle adopts the Canadian tuxedo… with the help of this model durable denim brand.

We would love to see it in Pamela jeans.

Frank And Oak

Frank And Oak’s eco-friendly clothing is designed in Canada and made from recycled materials. This brand is Certified B Corporation with an emphasis on equality and investing in the community, so there are many reasons to buy this brand.

We would love to see her in the Camp collar blouse.

Obakki

Classic and refined for the modern woman – it has been worn by people like Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson – Obakki designs everything from loose dresses to scarves. It also has a philanthropic aspect, with its own registered charity that focuses on providing clean water and education in Africa.

We would love to see her in the Sola dress.

Biko

This jewelry brand effortlessly fuses modern and nostalgia. He draws inspiration from around the world, bringing world stories to Toronto where the pieces are conceptualized and handcrafted into portable silhouettes.

We would love to see it in the gold ring Forget me.

Pretty girl

This Toronto-based brand of women’s clothing takes the simplest of silhouettes (dresses, blazers, etc.) and transforms them into a spectacle. The small seam details allow each piece to stand out, whether with an asymmetrical hem or an exaggerated shoulder.

We would love to see it in anything from the FW20 collection.

Markoo

This Toronto-based label offers minimalist wardrobe items that stand out with avant-garde details and juxtaposed materials.

We would love to see her in the black snap dress.

Cuchara

Cuchara jewelry adds elegance to bold and playful pieces. This Toronto-based jewelry line by Vancouver-born designer Edilou Canedo combines the bohemian chic of the island with the edginess of the filthy city – the perfect combination of the two cities.

We would love to see her in the Mia Hoops.

Leah Alexandra jewelry

Leah Alexandra jewelry is inspired by travel and the beauty of raw materials. According to the brand, he uses the natural beauty of precious stones to “remind daily how fascinating and precious our planet is”. And the studio is a gem in itself. Tucked away on a side street, behind a vineyard courtyard in one of Vancouver’s oldest buildings, the showroom and studio have exposed brick walls and a cozy fireplace. Leah Alexandra jewelry was worn by Jessica Alba, Reese Witherspoon and the Canadian Tessa Virtue.

We would love to see it in the Bardot cuff.

Horses workshop

Timeless pieces from Horse Atelier, including jumpsuits, jumpsuits and blouses, are designed after trips across the islands, deserts and northern Canada, and are made with natural fabrics from family factories.

We would love to see her in the belted campaign costume.

Jenny Bird

These modern and essential contemporary jewels offer the perfect finishing touch to all styles. Truly a Canadian favorite.

We would love to see it in the Dee pendant.

Laurie Fleming

Laurie Fleming’s Asrai ethereal garden rings are bespoke pieces, handcrafted in a Toronto studio. From the band to the jewelry and the floral arrangement seated on the ring, customers can choose every detail. Perfect for Meghan given her love of custom pieces.

We would love to see her in her own custom ring.

