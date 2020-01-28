All-star Anthony Duclair, Senator from Ottawa, is experiencing a breakout season

Advertisement

ST. LOUIS – On Saturday evening, under the brightest lights and on the largest stage in the National Hockey League, Anthony Duclair’s remarkable comeback season added another shift. The Ottawa Senators striker scored a hat trick and two assists for the All-Star Game finalist Metropolitan Division.

“I just wanted to show what I can do,” said Duclair with a smile after the game. “Of course, if you play with the best players in the world, you will play some games, so it’s really nice to see that for sure.

“It was great. I haven’t stopped smiling since I got here, to be honest. It was a crazy ride.”

The crazy ride for Duclair this season didn’t start with the All Star game.

Ottawa was drafted into the third round by the New York Rangers in 2013 and is now the fifth stop for the 24-year-old, who also spent time with the Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets – and as everyone knows, 53 game stay in Ohio did not end with a high grade.

“I don’t think he knows how to play,” said an uneducated John Tortorella. He can skate. I just think he thinks he can do whatever the hell he wants on the ice. He can’t do that in the National Hockey League.

“He’s got out of hand for me at the moment. I’m not sure we will spend much time getting him on the rails.”

Days later, Duclair was sent north and in 21 games under head coach Guy Boucher and then Marc Crawford, the scene change seemed to restart the striker when he scored 14 points. This year with D.J. Smith, the head of the Senators Bank, has buried the puck 21 times in his career, along with 12 assists in 47 games.

“Just a lot more confident, just take the opportunity,” said Duclair when Sporting News asked about the differences this season. “You know, obviously being in a young team, relying on more to play an offensive role. I really took the opportunity and used it – didn’t want to take it for granted.

“D.J. Smith has been a big part of my success this year, as have my teammates. Without them, I wouldn’t be here at All-Star Weekend. I’m just very happy and I want to keep things going.”

He has come a long way since he skated for the first time as a teenager in Pointe-Claire, Que.

“I obviously don’t remember, but my father told me when I was four or five that he took me to skate and I was there for about five hours,” he recalled. “His back killed him and he tried to get me from me and I kept kicking him with my skate and cutting him. I loved it so much. I always loved skating and I think , it was right to pull myself in. ” Ice Hockey.”

On Saturday morning, Duclair toured the NHL Black Hockey History Tour, a mobile museum that is part of Hockey is For Everyone, a joint initiative by NHL and NHLPA that has celebrated diversity and inclusion in hockey since 1996.

“It’s great,” remarked Duclair, who grew up wanting to emulate Jarome Iginla. “It certainly helps to enlarge the game, and even for me I haven’t really known a few of these people to this day. So we all learn together … I see an improvement and the diversity of the game compared.” when i started playing it is really nice to see “

The next step for “Duke,” as he was called long ago by believers in blues shirts, is to end the season with a strong note as he plays off the last few weeks of a $ 1.65 million contract, which he signed with Ottawa last June. As a restricted free agent, he’s used to one-year deals – this is his third straight after signing an entry contract with the Rangers in 2014 – and says he gets on with a positive attitude every day and we’ll see what happens but for myself I just want to concentrate on hockey to the end. “

The senators who are back at the bottom of the league should consider Duclair an important part of their future. He leads the team in goals and points at “half time”, is well on the way to cracking his career sums, and finally shows the ability with which he pushed Broadway out of the training camp in 2014 as a 19-year-old.

“He was great for us,” said teammate and all-star colleague Brady Tkachuk. “He’s got so much offensive firepower and skill. It’s great to see and great to share with him this weekend.”

