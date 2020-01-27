All looks from the red carpet of the Grammys 2020

Advertisement

Photo by Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Stars like Ariana Grande, Lizzo and Lil Nas X walked the carpet tonight.

Today’s Grammys ceremony in 2020 is expected to be emotionally charged after the incredibly sad news that basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash today. The awards are presented at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which Bryant has put on the list in his two-decade career.

Rapper Rick Ross, who was nominated for today’s ceremony, was asked about the red carpet news and said, “I’m not even sure I can put it into words.” He added, “I just feel like a true champion I think Champion Kobe wanted us to celebrate his legacy starting tonight. And whoever comes on stage, whoever brings one of them home, has to hold it up to the Black Mamba. “

Comedian Trevor Noah shared his thoughts and said, “I think I haven’t processed anything yet. I don’t think anyone has one. It’s really strange when you feel like you know someone because of all the moments and effects that they had on your life. And I think that’s what a lot of people go through with the news of Kobe Bryant’s death and his daughter and the other people involved in the crash. And you can feel it. Everyone comes in and we celebrate us today, but it feels like all the staples are celebrating someone who has inspired others to do the best they can be. “

Many of the celebrities interviewed on the carpet spoke of night as a celebration of life, especially Kobe and Nipsey Hussle.

Bringing a moment of lightness into the heavy feeling of the night was the fashionable looks. Lizzo brought the Old Hollywood glamor with a strapless white dress and fur scarf from Atelier Versace, while Lilly Singh prepared for the evening and proudly showed off her clear clutch on the carpet, which was filled with Skittles. Ariana Grande also turned off the carpet in her stunning custom Giambattista Valli Couture dress.

See all the looks discussed below:

Bebe Rexha in Christian Cohen

Maggie Rogers in Vintage Chanel

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Ralph & Russo and Nick Jonas with Ermenegildo Zegna

Joe Jonas in Ermenegildo Zegna and Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton

Billy Porter in the Baja East

Ariana Grande in Giambattista Valli

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton in Dolce & Gabbana

Shawn Mendes in Louis Vuitton

Orville Peck in Dior Homme

Tyler the creator in custom Golf Wang

Rosalia in Alexander Wang

Lil Nas X in custom Versace

Camila Cabello in the Versace studio

Chrissy Teigen in Yanina Couture and John Legend

Dua Lipa in Vivienne Westwood

