All Elite Wrestling: The weekly live series of the New League gets the TNT premiere date

TNT is able to enter the ring with a brand new wrestling league, whose headliners include the WWE veterinarian and champion Cody Rhodes.

TNT’s father or mother WarnerMedia announced on Wednesday on the Tv Critics Affiliation press tour that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) two-hour matches will be staged here every Wednesday, October 2, at 8 / 7c.

The previously unnamed sequence will be seen in numerous cities every week, starting in Washington, DC, in the famous Capital One Enviornment.

AEW was founded by President and CEO Tony Khan (co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars) and is owned by Cody and Brandi Rhodes, The Younger Bucks (aka Matt and Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega, the Hangman Adam website, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley headed. The league also consists of Nyla Rose, Superior Kong, Dustin Rhodes, Jungle Boy, Dr. Britt Baker, MJF and SCU.

Cody Rhodes, The Younger Bucks and Kenny Omega not only offer in-ring expertise, but can also take over EVPs, while Brandi Rhodes is Chief Model Officer. Jim Ross has joined the league as a commentator.

Are you ready for a brand new wrestling program?