As the field of Democratic Presidents dwindled in 2020, their obvious prospects of winning the election came in November. Friday witnessed the final part of the banal democratic presidential debates, and even her biggest allies in the media couldn’t escape his boredom. So much so that ABC (the network that moderated the event) went into a worrying mode after the debate ended.

ABC White House correspondent Jon Karl hurried to declare a winner for Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) the moment he spoke. He raved:

I have to say that this was a breakthrough for Amy Klobuchar. This was by far their best debate. She faced up to her opponents, especially Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, but she also made a conclusive and convincing argument for her candidacy as a democrat who won among Democrats, but also among voters who didn’t win Democrats in 2016. So I thought a very big night for Amy Klobuchar …

The chief correspondent for global affairs, Martha Raddatz, seemed to disagree with Karl’s assessment when she questioned Klobuchar’s ability to rise in the polls with ABC chief correspondent Byron Pitts: “Klobuchar had many moments in debates. It has had some fierce debates, but it still doesn’t seem to be rising and has actually faded a bit. Do you think that will bring them back into the polls? “

Pitts was also skeptical as to whether Klobuchar would benefit financially or otherwise from her performance. “You’d have to think, if it isn’t, what will it be? I mean, I think most sensible people would say that maybe they won tonight, but will that be converted into money tomorrow? Will it drive your campaign? We asked ourselves.

Then, in the most revealing comment of an ABC anchor in the post-debate reporting, Byron added identity politics to the mix:

Race was nine minutes into this debate, and it came from Tom Steyer who spoke to them, and then they got engaged. One thing I have to say to all the candidates, when it came to talking about the ninth race, I kind of thought that all the candidates were deaf. Because when it comes to races, it’s so often about the pathology of the black experience, not the black – the dreams of African-Americans. Because it came up in their conversation about reforming the criminal justice system. I think this is a blind spot for her that will hurt her on the street.

Gasp! That’s right, folks, a whole nine minutes passed without a racist investigation. It is a miracle how ABC producers would allow such an atrocity.

Raddatz, who was probably looking for a reassurance, asked Karl the question that was on everyone’s lips. “And Jon Karl, just very quickly, we have about 20 seconds here. Did you- who did you think stood out from Donald Trump? You deal with Donald Trump every day, ”she interjected.

Karl replied with an answer that most likely no soul at ABC wanted to hear aloud:

First, the candidate he feared the earliest was obviously Joe Biden. This is no longer the case, and I don’t think there was anyone who relied on today’s performance and has the Trump campaign in their boots.

The Trump campaign may not have trembled in its boots, but the mainstream media seemed to be.

