All 9 bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter accident

LOS ANGELES, USA – Researchers have recovered the bodies of all 9 people who died in the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, the coroner said Tuesday, January 28 (Wednesday, January 29, Philippine time).

Three bodies were taken out of the scattered wreckage on Sunday by a special response team – the day of the crash. The remaining 6 were located when the search was resumed on rough terrain on Monday, it said.

The remains were “removed from the crash site and transported to the department’s forensic science center” for investigation and identification, the coroner office in Los Angeles County said in a statement.

The death of Bryant – five-time NBA champion for the LA Lakers and double Olympic gold medalist – has shocked the world, with tributes that continue to pour in.

A request to redesign the NBA logo with the likeness of Bryant had reached two million signatures on Tuesday afternoon.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed to AFP that a tribute to Bryant would be included in next month’s Oscars ceremony broadcast.

The star, who won an Academy Award in 2018 for animated short film Dear Basketball, was honored with a moment of silence during the Oscars nominated lunch on Monday.

Bryant, 41, was traveling with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and 7 other passengers and crew when the Sikorsky S-76 hit a hill in a thick fog in Calabasas, north-west of LA.

The helicopter was on its way to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy at Thousand Oaks, where his daughter was going to play.

“Pretty devastating”

Jennifer Homendy, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board, described the accident scene as “quite devastating,” with wreckage scattered about 600 feet (180 meters).

Investigators stay at the crash site all week to collect evidence, hoping to find clues about the cause of the crash.

Medical researchers are “actively engaged” in identifying individual remains before the immediate family members are officially informed.

The other passengers on the flight are named as baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa, who played basketball in the same club as Gianna.

Christina Mauser, an assistant coach of the Mamba girls’ basketball team, was also killed along with Sarah and Payton Chester, a mother and daughter.

Mourning fans placed flower bouquets on Tuesday at an improvised monument outside the gated community in Newport Beach, south of Los Angeles, where the late NBA lived wonderfully.

And the NBA postponed the Lakers game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Basketball superstar LeBron James said he was “deeply saddened and devastated” about Bryant’s death in an emotional Instagram post, while also promising to continue his friend’s legacy with the Lakers.

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic put on a training suit with the initials and shirt numbers of Bryant at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.

With the crash site becoming a place of pilgrimage for fans, police on horseback and terrain vehicles were brought in to secure the area. – Rappler.com

