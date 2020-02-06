Advertisement

The Union government said on Thursday that all 645 Indian citizens had been evacuated and isolated from Wuhan, China, at the Army Base Camp in Manesar in Gurgaon and in ITBP camps in Delhi for the deadly virus.

The Ministry of Health and Family said in a statement that 1,38,750 passengers from 1,265 flights were immediately screened for the deadly viral infection, but no new case was found.

The government said three confirmed cases of fatal viral infection from Kerala have been reported. Three Kerala medical students who studied at Wuhan University and returned to India after the outbreak were tested positive for the virus infection.

In addition, 510 samples from ICMR network laboratories were tested, all of which were negative except for the three positive cases previously reported. The three cases are clinically stable, the health ministry said.

The government had set up a task force on Monday to monitor the situation with the novel corona virus, with representatives from the Ministries of Health, Home Affairs, Civil Aviation and women’s and children’s development

The fourth meeting of the Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) took place on Thursday under the direction of DG Health Services (DGHS) to discuss various technical issues, including the follow-up review periods required for asymptomatic travelers from China.

The IDSP monitors and tracks contacts in the community for 6,558 people in 32 states / UTs.

The Department of Health, in coordination with Central Ministries and all states / UTs, is taking appropriate measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus in India.

