Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men Remember Kobe Bryant on 2020 Grammy

Tonight should be the biggest music party of the year, but it is a sad day for the sports world. While the greatest music artists gathered to celebrate their performances at the 62nd Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, it was hard to shake off the news of the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. During her opening monologue, host Alicia Keys honored the former Los Angeles Lakers star with a moving tribute and some surprising guests.

“Here we are together on the biggest night of music to celebrate the artists who are doing the best. But to be honest, we all feel crazy right now, because earlier today Los Angeles, America and the whole world lost a hero, “she said. “And we are literally standing here with a broken heart in the house that Kobe Bryant built. Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna, and all those who are tragically lost today, are in our minds, in our hearts, in our prayers, and in this building. ”

Bryant died early Sunday morning in a helicopter accident in which his 13-year-old daughter Gianna was killed. Bryant had three other daughters – Natalia Diamante (17), Bianka Bella (3) and Capri Kobe (seven months) which he shared with his 19-year-old wife, Vanessa.

“I would like to ask everyone to take a moment to hold them in you; hold them in you and share our strength and support with their families,” she continued. “We never thought we’d have to start the show like this in a million years. So we wanted to do something that could describe a little bit how we all feel now.”

Keys started singing the famous song of Boyz II “It’s so hard to say goodbye yesterday” and was later joined by the legendary group from Philadelphia, the birthplace of Kobe.

“We are stunned and destroyed by the news of the sudden death of Kobe Bryant,” the National Basketball Players Association said in a statement earlier today. “Words cannot express its impact on our players, the NBA and the basketball game. This is a monumental loss for the entire basketball community and our hearts are just broken. We send love and prayers to his wife Vanessa and the whole family. ”

