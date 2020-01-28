Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut – who was involved in a long controversy over having accused Karan Johar of his nepotism methods – appeared to be trying to forge relationships when she told a publication that she found him worthy of the Padma Shri honor. But Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel continued her tirade against Alia Bhatt, who sent Ranaut a bouquet to congratulate her.

Chandel shared a picture of the flowers and sarcastically shared a message that translated, “Look, Alia has also sent Kangana flowers. I don’t know anything about Kangana, but I enjoy the developments.”

As we all know, it was pretty sour between Rangoli-Kangana and Alia Bhatt. While Rangoli Chandel repeatedly criticizes Alia and her family, Alia has decided to remain silent on the matter. The only thing the gully boy Actress chose to say was: “I don’t want to go into that. I just want to be happy, positive, work hard, be a better version of myself every day. I shouldn’t pay attention to what people say. Everyone has the right to say and what they say want to. I’ll stay calm. That’s my point of view. “

We sincerely hope that the ranauts and bhatts will find a way to reconcile themselves and come on better terms. While Alia seems ready for this purpose, we have to wait and see whether Rangoli hits her halfway.

