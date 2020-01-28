Alia Bhatt responds to Rangoli's comment on receiving flowers and does not regret sending them: Bollywood News

Advertisement

When Kangana Ranaut received the Padma Shri from the Indian government on January 26, one of the first colleagues in the entertainment industry congratulated her with flowers and a note: Alia Bhatt.

Yes, the same Alia, whose performance is in Gully boy Kangana had mocked publicly.

Do not worry. When I spoke to Alia after the outbreak of Kangana, she said to me, “Let’s not answer her. Let her talk. It’s better for me to stay silent. Maybe she’ll like me in my next film or my next one . “

At Alia’s request, I dropped the long interview Alia had given in response to Kangana.

When Alia Bhatt tried to show her luck at Kangana’s Padma Shri, she was insulted by Kangana’s sister Rangoli, who tweeted about the flowers. “Yeh dekho alia ji ne bhi kangana ko phool bheje hain, kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai.‘

Alia speaks exclusively to me and says: “Let her react the way you want. I am happy for Kangana. “

