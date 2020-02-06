Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, launched an online donation platform in 2019 that connects fans with their favorite stars. On this platform, fans can take part in fun activities such as paintball, baking and cricket with their favorite stars. The platform will in turn collect and support donations to charity.

This time it was Alia Bhatt who made a dream of her fans a reality. The actress became the cook of Fan Kind’s winner and baked a cake on the occasion of her birthday. And the results were pretty amazing!

Fankind’s official site also shared a series of images showing Alia testing her baking skills under the supervision of a celebrity chef. Look here!

Anshula Kapoor shared the “behind the scenes” fun in her Instagram stories and Alia Bhatts fans can’t stop thinking about her adorable gesture for the fan. Here are some pictures from Anshula’s story. Check them out right now!

The before and after pictures are a must to share! And when baking, placing the equipment is a good place to start!

After all the rise of the cake sponge, the actor-fan duo decorated the cake and gave it the final touches to cut after the preparations.

Viola! After a few hours everything was ready. Alia Bhatt baked her cake and ate it with Anshula Kapoor and her fan. Adorable, isn’t it?

Well, Alia Bhatt’s cooking classes are a lot of fun and her YouTube channel is proof enough. Recognized as a great Bollywood actress, she also seems like a damn good cook!

